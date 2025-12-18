The Architect of Energy Realism: Rafe Champion’s Critique of Wind Droughts and the Renewable Transition

Rafe Champion, an Australian agricultural scientist and policy researcher, has emerged as a prominent voice in the critique of the global transition toward wind and solar energy. His work is centered on a phenomenon he considers the “Achilles’ heel” of the modern energy grid: the wind drought. While the renewable energy industry often highlights “record-breaking” days of high penetration, Champion argues that the success of an energy system is not defined by its peaks, but by its ability to maintain supply during its deepest troughs. Through a prolific series of articles, primarily in The Spectator Australia and Quadrant, Champion has synthesized data from independent analysts to warn that “wind illiteracy” among policymakers is leading toward a historic peacetime policy blunder.

The Anatomy of a Wind Drought

The core of Champion’s work focuses on “wind droughts,” also known by the German term dunkelflaute (dark doldrums). These are periods of low wind speed that can last from several hours to several days, during which wind turbines across vast geographic regions produce negligible amounts of electricity. Champion highlights that in the Australian National Electricity Market (NEM), these droughts are not rare anomalies but recurring features of the climate.

Drawing on the pioneering research of Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, Champion points out that high-pressure systems sitting over southeastern Australia can cause wind output to drop to near zero across the entire grid simultaneously. He argues that the common rebuttal—”the wind is always blowing somewhere”—is a dangerous myth. Data from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) shows that wind droughts are frequently continental in scale, meaning that “overbuilding” wind farms across different states does not solve the problem; it simply results in more idle infrastructure during a lull.

The “Wind Illiteracy” Problem

Champion coined the term “wind illiteracy” to describe a lack of awareness among the public and policymakers regarding the physical limitations of wind supply. He asserts that the official meteorology and energy planning sectors have failed to perform due diligence on the historical frequency and duration of these droughts.

In his analysis, Champion compares the energy transition to a massive irrigation project. He argues that no engineer would design a dam or an irrigation system without looking at a century of rainfall records to account for the worst-case droughts. Yet, he contends, the transition to wind power has proceeded with a focus on “average” wind speeds and “capacity factors” (typically around 30%), while ignoring the critical “minimum” supply. He points to specific historical events, such as the wind droughts of June 2017 and August 2023, where output plummeted for days, leaving the grid reliant on dwindling coal and gas reserves.

The Intermittency Trap and Storage

A significant portion of Champion’s work is dedicated to debunking the feasibility of using batteries or pumped hydro to bridge wind droughts. He employs “back-of-the-envelope” calculations to demonstrate the sheer scale of storage required to cover a multi-day drought in a grid stripped of fossil fuels.

Champion argues that if the NEM were to lose its coal and gas backup, a three-day wind drought would require hundreds of gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage—an amount that would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, far exceeding current or planned capacities like Snowy 2.0 or various “Big Batteries.” He characterizes the reliance on storage as a “solutioneering” fantasy that ignores the physical and economic reality of energy density and cost. For Champion, the “intermittency trap” means that for every megawatt of wind added to the grid, a nearly equal amount of reliable, “dispatchable” power (such as coal, gas, or nuclear) must be kept on standby to prevent a system black-out.

Economic and Policy Critique

Champion’s critique extends beyond physics into the realm of economics and social stability. He argues that the integration of intermittent wind power “corrupts” the electricity market. Because wind power is subsidized and has priority dispatch (it is used whenever it is available), it undercuts the financial viability of reliable coal and gas plants. This leads to the premature retirement of “baseload” generators, which are then not available when a wind drought strikes.

He has frequently described the current trajectory as “the biggest peacetime policy blunder in our history.” He warns that the result will be a “tipping point” where electricity becomes both prohibitively expensive and inherently unreliable, leading to deindustrialization and a decline in Western living standards. He cites the energiewende in Germany as a cautionary tale, noting that despite massive investment, Germany has struggled with high costs and a return to coal during periods of low renewable output.

The Call for “Energy Realism”

As a member of the “Energy Realists of Australia,” Champion advocates for a return to what he calls “the iron triangle of energy realism”: affordability, reliability, and security. His proposed solution involves halting the forced retirement of coal-fired power stations and refurbishing them with modern, high-efficiency, low-emission (HELE) technology. He has also expressed support for nuclear energy as the only carbon-free alternative that can provide the constant, high-density power required by a modern industrial society.

Conclusion

Rafe Champion’s body of work serves as a persistent alarm bell in the Australian energy debate. By focusing relentlessly on the “wind drought,” he forces a confrontation with the most difficult technical aspect of the renewable transition. While his views are often at odds with the mainstream consensus on “Net Zero,” his synthesis of grid data and historical weather patterns provides a rigorous challenge to the optimism of the wind industry. His legacy lies in his role as an “energy watchman,” insisting that a society that forgets the lesson of the “dark doldrums” is one that risks a future of candlelight and economic decline.

I hope this provides the depth and perspective you were looking for.

Further Exploration:

· Would you like a more technical breakdown of the Miskelly/Lang data he references? · Should I look into his specific comparisons between the Australian NEM and the European Dunkelflaute? · Are you interested in a summary of his proposed alternatives, such as HELE coal or nuclear?

MY COMMENT

This is not a bad effort, there are some errors and several things that I would not say.

For some reason it wrote 950 words instead of 850, maybe it decided 850 was not enough, and that may be true, it covered a lot of ground remarkable range of the work and I would be hard put to produce something comparable in half a day or more. That was about 15 or 20 seconds.