Rafe Champion, an Australian agricultural scientist and policy researcher, is a persistent critic of the net-zero program to transition from conventional power to wind and solar. Nuclear power is illegal in Australia at present.

He came to this field after exploring the Popper-Tullock program on the institutional studies of science and collaborating with Jeff Grimshaw to write an introductory book on climate science.

THE STATE OF PLAY

Champion notes that trillions of dollars and other currencies have been spent over the last 20 years in the west to roll out RE infrastructure. Now electricity is more expensive, blackouts are looming in the leading wind-power states and massive damage had been inflicted on the environment both at home and abroad.

He regards this as the most disastrous peacetime public policy blunder on record, based on the failure to acknowledge the implications of nocturnal wind droughts and the lack of feasible grid-scale electricity storage.

A FRAMEWORK OF ANALYSIS: THE ABC OF INTERMITTENT ENERGY

ABC is not an acronym; it's just three things that everyone needs to know.

A: The grid has to receive a continuous input that is adequate to meet the demand, second by second.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is broken at night when there is little or no wind.

C: Storage at the scale required to bridge the gaps is not feasible or affordable with current technology. Further, according to McBratney’s Law, you can build as much storage as you like, but you will never fully charge it with wind and solar power.

Champion makes much of the fact that a chain is only as strong as the weakest link – like the low point of a fence, a flood levee or the wall of a dam. Windless nights are the weak links in the chain of the renewable energy transition.

THE PIONEERS

Champion has built on the work of the Australian pioneer wind-watchers, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, with a prolific output of articles and comments in The Spectator Australia, Quadrant, and other outlets.

He focused on windless nights to challenge the renewable‑energy advocates who celebrate the ever-increasing capacity of wind and solar facilities, the commensurate rise in the average grid penetration, and the high points achieved on sunny and windy Sunday afternoons.

He considers that they are looking through he wrong end of the telescope because the energy transition is limited by the low points of wind and solar generation during nocturnal wind droughts.

Wind Droughts and Their Characteristics

Champion’s work centers on the phenomenon of wind droughts, also known in Europe by the German term dunkelflaute. These events involve sustained low wind speeds across large geographic areas, reducing wind‑farm output to minimal levels for hours or days or even weeks in Europe.

Following the work of Miskelly and Lang, Champion uses the public record of wind-power generation provided by the Market Operator and made readily available by Aneroid Energy since 2010.

The record unequivocally refutes the common assumption that “the wind is always blowing somewhere.” High‑pressure systems over southeastern Australia can suppress wind generation across all of the states in the East at the same time, covering virtually all of the electricity grid – the National Energy Market (NEM.) Neither increasing the installed capacity nor increasing the coverage of the area by wind facilities can overcome the wind-drought problem.

Wind Literacy and Planning Assumptions

Champion uses the term “wind illiteracy” to describe insufficient understanding of wind variability among policymakers and the public. He notes that dirt farmers are obsessed with the rainfall and water supply, and engineers designing a dam for large-scale irrigation will examine long-term rainfall records. In contrast, the wind farmers apparently set up the industry without checking the reliability of the supply chain for the most important input to the process!

They had no help from the meteorologist, who did not issue wind drought warnings, although they have long known that high-pressure systems are associated with still weather.

Lack of Storage at the Scale Required

According to Champion, simple calculations show that the amount of battery storage required to ride through a single windless night without coal would break the budget. If that is not enough, the worst-case scenario on record, which the system has to be able to serve, is ten (10) low-wind nights in June 2017. That is far beyond the scope of batteries or pumped hydro projects such as Snowy 2.0.

The Wind Drought Trap

Subsidies and mandates for wind and solar reduce the profitability of coal plants, contributing to their early retirement. The trap is set slowly over several years as wind and solar power DISPLACES coal without being able to REPLACE it.

There is a ‘frog in the saucepan’ effect because coal plants retire one at a time, and this does not cause alarm while there is spare capacity. Eventually, the spare capacity runs out, and the grid will fail during wind droughts at night, under extreme weather conditions or during unscheduled outages of conventional power.

Champion’s Proposed Approach

As part of the Energy Realists of Australia, Champion advocates for “energy realism,” emphasising affordability, reliability, and security. He supports extending the life of existing coal‑fired power stations through refurbishment, plus building new coal burners and, when nuclear power is legal, adding it to the mix of reliable and affordable conventional providers.

Conclusion

Champion’s work highlights the operational challenges posed by wind droughts and he insists that wind power has no place on the grid.