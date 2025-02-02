This is Anton Lang’s investigation of the fluctuation in the wind supply, described in the Energy Realists briefing note 21.06.

Anton is one of the independent Australian investigators who documented wind droughts over a decade ago by examining the continuous output from the wind fleet attached to the grid in South Eastern Australia.

The phenomenon of wind droughts has seismic implications for the net zero program which are not yet realised by politicians and the public due to the negligence of the professional meteorologists.

The most important observations.

Over the relatively short period of the study, significant falls in the supply of wind power, equivalent to the size of a typical coal-fired generator, became more prevalent, larger in size and the power loss occurred more quickly.

Over the two years of the study there were 107 separate entries for power losses of 500MW or more within one hour. The highest fall was 980MW on 09May 2020; that is equivalent to two coal power generators going off line in the hour. There were 16 occasions when the fall was 700MW or greater.

Comment. Frequent outages of coal-fired turbines would be regarded as a serious scandal and receive headline treatment in the media. Similar falls in the wind system pass without comment.

