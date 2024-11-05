It must be time to start planning an exit strategy from the program to achieve net zero using wind and solar power. The program has hit the wall, as we can see from the way state governments are prepared to fund coal burners because there is no alternative to keep the lights on until nuclear is available at scale.

Thanks to the recent work by Lars Schernikau and William Smith in The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy we find that wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on more efficient generators. The book is a scholarly tour de force combining the depth and detail of a doctoral thesis with crystal clear writing. This is a rare combination. People who don’t need the full story can get what they need to know from the beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition.

First they demolish the idea that we can replace hydrocarbons with so-called renewables because the rise of new forms of energy is a history of addition, not substitution starting with wood, supplemented by coal, then oil, then nuclear power and lately by wind and solar. Sadly wind and solar achieved prominence by mistake and the recent period when the progressive west embraced “carbon mitigation” policies will be seen as a potentially catastrophic aberration in the history of the western world.

The author’s unpopular story can be summed up in three statements.

1. Present and future energy requirements far outstrip Net Zero pathways and possible “renewable” generation. 2. There is a disconnect between the installed capacity of unreliable energy and generated electricity due to the ten factors that account for the full cost of energy (FCOE.) 3. The lack of viable long-term grid-scale storage.

They turn to the energy return on investment (eROI) to explore the comparative efficiency of energy systems.

Large numbers indicate high efficiency. Nuclear power scores around 70 compared with coal near 30 while most wind and solar systems score around 5. That is the cut-off figure between systems that are sustainable and systems that are not efficient enough to survive independently.

A state like South Australia or country where the energy supply is moving towards domination by wind and solar will eventually suffer from energy starvation and it will have to depend on more efficient sources of power, at home or abroad. South Australia imports coal power practically every night, despite burning gas, and Australia depends on coal power in China to make the energy intensive components of our imported wind turbines and solar panels.

Looking at the way governments are treating the three main objectives of energy policy: security of supply, affordability and environmental protection, they find that net zero programs focus simplistically on reducing CO2 emissions, blind to the harm inflicted by “climate mitigation” policies, while the two primary objectives are undermined at the same time. A failure trifecta.

Clearly the transition to unreliable energy is not going to happen, it is just a matter of how many more trillions will be spent making power more expensive and less reliable before the Wind and Solar Titanic changes course.