DECARBONISATION

The language of “decarbonisation” is unfortunate because we are talking about the trace gas CO2 and not a solid form of carbon like diamonds or soot. Similarly “clean and green” energy is not clean and green, “renewable energy” is not renewable and CO2 is indispensable plant food, not a toxic pollutant.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

The net zero project is almost certainly impossible due to the combined effect of windless nights and the cost of grid-scale storage, plus McBratney’s Law - build as much storage as you can afford, but you will never charge it fully in a grid dominated by intermittent wind and solar power.

Worse than that, the results of the Net Zero program are negative. The cost amounts to 20 to 30 trillion, considering both the spending on programs and the consequences, which include more expensive and less reliable power, and environmental damage.

This must be the worst public policy mistake on record. What comes second?

WHY WORRY ABOUT CO2 NOW?

CO2 is a minor greenhouse gas compared with water vapour, and its modest warming effect was practically exhausted by the time of the Industrial Revolution; 90% of the warming was done by 1850, according to Lindzen and Happer.

Lindzen and Happer use the 1850 benchmark to argue that human industry inherited an atmosphere already heavily saturated:

1. The Steepest Rise Happened Naturally:

2. The Industrial Era Sits on the Flat Tail:

SEE THE END OF THIS SEARCH ON THE CO2 DECAY CURVE.

Based on where 1850 lands on this logarithmic curve, Lindzen and Happer conclude that even if humanity doubles pre-industrial levels to 560 ppm, the additional warming produced directly beyond 1850 levels is limited to less than 1 degree C.

(Mainstream atmospheric scientists agree that 1850 was on the logarithmic knee, but argue that Lindzen and Happer underestimate warming by failing to account for upper-atmosphere altitude shifts and positive water vapor feedbacks that amplify this additional forcing).

WHY WORRY ABOUT WARMING?

Throughout recorded history, the warming has been positive for life on Earth, most obviously in the period since the Little Ice Age.

We are still short of the best times during the Roman and Medieval warm periods.

I am prepared to bet 1$US that the warming up to the next ice age will be beneficial, especially in the colder parts of the globe.

But what would I know? I am just a co-author of a self-published introduction to climate and energy.

So don’t take my word for it until you have carried out due diligence yourself.

Be sure to do a better job than the governments which decided to subsidise and mandate intermittent wind and solar energy without checking the reliability of the supply chains for the wind and solar factories.

Remember the old poem that goes “for want of a nail a horseshoe was lost” until “a kingdom was lost.”

Insert “for want of a check on the wind supply”, and you end up with the once-proud industrial powerhouses of Britain and Germany that are rapidly running down their factories and power-intensive industries.

ROGER PIELKI JR AND THE DECARBONIZATION DASHBOARD

Roger Pielki Jr. “Decarbonization is the process of reducing how much CO₂ an economy emits per dollar of output. Because global energy use keeps climbing, any reduction in emissions, up to and including a path to net zero, requires rates of decarbonization to exceed rates of economic growth: it’s the basic math of every climate mitigation policy, whatever shape the policy takes. This page tracks how fast decarbonization has actually proceeded around the world, historically, and lets you calculate the rate a given emissions-reduction target would require going forward. Emissions here mean CO₂ from fossil fuel combustion specifically — not methane, land use, or other greenhouse gases. The methodology here follows that first described in Roger Pielke Jr.’s book The Climate Fix.”