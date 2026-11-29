Roger Douglas was the Finance Minister in the New Zealand Labour Government led by David Lange from 1984 to 1989. The left-wing Lange upset the US by barring nuclear vessels from New Zealand waters but for some strange reason he gave the hard-headed Roger Douglas his head to reform the economy. He did that with a will, apart from the labour market, which is untouchable by Labour administrations.

New Zealand has no upper house and no states, so Douglas only had to get legislation through one chamber, which undoubtedly made his task easier.

He wrote a handy guide to his procedure in a paper delivered to the Mont Pelerin Society in 1989, reprinted in the Centre for Independent Studies quarterly Policy journal in October 1990.

Roger Douglas On The Politics Of Structural Reform In New Zealand 4.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TEN LEADING PRINCIPLES (ABBREVIATED) You need quality people for quality policies

The quality of political candidates is a worldwide problem. Politics is a mess because too many people with education, vision, and courage are content to criticize from the sidelines. As long as this continues, we will wait in vain for good government in democratic countries.

2. Once you have defined your objectives clearly, implement reform in quantum leaps

If you advance a step at a time, the interest groups will have time to mobilize and drag you down.

3. Speed is essential

It is impossible to go too fast. The total program will take some years to implement even at maximum speed…It is uncertainty, not speed, that endangers structural reform programs.

4. Once you build up momentum, don’t lose it until you have completed the total program

Opponents find a rapidly moving target much harder to hit, and you will have plenty of opponents if you are removing privileges and protection. Staying in front allows the government to lead the public debate. Removing privileges even-handedly across the board reduces the grounds for interest groups’ opposition and offers them a more constructive role in a better society.

5. Consistency plus credibility equals economic confidence

Maintaining credibility is essential to keep public confidence in structural reform and minimize the costs.

6. Let the dog see the rabbit

People cannot cooperate with the reform process unless they know where you are going...If programs are to be implemented in stages, start by publishing the timetable.

7. Never fall into the trap of selling the public short

Successful structural reform is not possible until you trust, respect, and inform the electors.

8. Don’t blink; public confidence rests on your composure

Structural reform demands a major change in the ideas and attitudes most people grew up with. Such demands inevitably cause discomfort and uncertainty.

9. Incentives, choice, monopoly—get the fundamentals right

A sick economy cannot be regulated back to health. Since 1917 the concept of command economies has been tested to extinction. Government became the most oppressive vested interest of all…The abolition of privilege is the essence of structural reform. Wherever possible, use your program of reform to give power back to the people.

10. When the pressure becomes extreme from colleagues or vested interests to abandon medium-term policies and accept an easy ad hoc compromise, ask yourself: “Why am I in politics?”