Apparently, sectors like tourism and parts of agriculture need backpacker labour at the peak of the season. As you would expect, the Liars Party has used the fuss about mass migration to limit the supply of workers who we actually need.

Sheer genius, like the tax reforms that are killing the housing market, small business and startups.

This has prompted me to recycle a piece about learning from the Chinese.

A few years after starving to death 30 or 40 million peasants in the Great Leap Forward, Mao launched the Cultural Revolution (1976-86) and sent tens of millions of young people out from schools and universities. They had to learn from the soldiers and the workers with a spell in military service and factory work; then they went to the country for the rest of their lives to learn from the peasants.

In our case, we could send out public servants and others in different agencies in the climate change and net zero industry.

Where would they go and what would they do?

As long as they stopped what they were doing now, it wouldn’t matter much. You know the old saying “Go and see what the children are doing and tell them to stop!”

Fruit and vegetable picking would be an education for them. If they had any useful skills, they could help with the cleanup of Snowy 2.0 and the REZs.

Just sayin😊 No offence intended!

For more information on the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, read Pink Flower: Growing up in Mao’s China by Amy Li.