Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Wood's avatar
Robert Wood
3h

Why any town wishes to hitch themselves onto such a fickle industry that is tourism is beyond me. Tourism is only viable when you have populations available that have enough disposable income to spend on travelling to said locations - which in this current financial crisis is few and far between for most Australians. And the money spent really doesn't get spent in the community anyway - you just have to go off the main street in locations like Airlie Beach to see how run down the buildings are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
Reba's avatar
Reba
3hEdited

Sounds like a great idea. I'm over qualified in the farming arena, I could give them a few pointers!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture