This paper by Gerard Radnitzky was published in a collection of papers titled Freedom and Rationality: Essays in Honour of John Watkins, edited by Fred D’Agostino and Ian Jarvie, published by Kluwer Academic Press in 1989.

Radnitzky (1921-2006) was a German-Swedish professor of philosophy of science and one of the first people to see the synergy of ideas from Popper and Hayek.

The bottom line of this long and challenging paper is that the secret of the ‘European Miracle’ has been the evolution of limited government. There is no trade-off between freedom on the one hand and economic success and scientific progress on the other hand. The two are inseparable because economic growth has come from economic freedom and competition, and scientific progress has come from a free market of ideas.

The phenomenon of the ‘Rise of the West’ has been made possible by the evolution of freedom in the economic sphere from political and religious influences, and by other developments leading to the security of property rights. It is an open question whether the relatively free society which grew out of the ‘European Miracle’, will be a unique, fragile and transient exception in human history or an enduring achievement.

It should be noted that the European Community is in the process of dismantling the ‘European Miracle’ or at least placing it under severe strain. A similar process has bipartisan support in the US.

It is a long and challenging paper. Busy people and those who are not deeply steeped in philosophy, political economy, history and evolutionary epistemology will do well to scan the paper and proceed to the conclusion quickly.

CONCLUSION: THE FUTURE IS OPEN

Evolution has no aim. Cultural evolution produced two striking developments: an increase in power, i.e. in man’s opportunity set (Stone Age man possessed the same natural resources as modern man, the difference lies in the knowledge of how to use them in order to better his lot) and an increase in individual freedom. The secret of the ‘European Miracle’ has been the evolution of limited government.

The phenomenon of the westward movement of the ‘Rise of the West’ can only be explained if we keep in mind that the rise of the West has been made possible by the evolution of freedom of the economic sphere from political influence as well as from religious restrictions that lead to the security of property rights.

In Europe, the constraints constituted by geography, in combination with historical accidents, led to a limited scale of political decision-making and multiple sources of decision-making. By attending to changes in the political conditions we can also explain the development from the ‘Economic Miracle’ of Europe to ‘Eurosclerosis’, to the corporatist state.

The cancerous growth of government and the built-in escalation of welfare-state costs is likely to determine the future of Western Europe. This, however, is a problem which all Western democracies face, even if some of them are better off than others.

It is an open question whether the relatively free society, which can support autonomous sciences and is supported by it, which grew out of the ‘European Miracle’ and which constitutes a unique and fragile exception in human history, will be an episode or an enduring achievement.

Much will depend on whether it will be possible to educate the educable sections of the population and above all the future decision makers so that they understand the functioning of modern society and economy. This is a cognitive and also an educational task. The comparative institutions approach outlines the consequences of various institutional arrangements: the ways institutions work out for people living under them, what opportunities various systems offer, what sort of life is possible under them.

It will then be up to the individuals to choose between giving individual freedom priority in the social and public sphere or to accept some form of slavery under a totalitarian system, including unlimited democracy in the sense of the dictatorship of the majority as a special case of totalitarianism. Thus, a position taking on value issues is indispensable.

Hayekians posit the value of individual freedom. In my opinion, the contractarian approach to Constitution and State conceals the value issues. Values are traded off all the time. Sometimes people sell themselves into slavery if they are paid for it — as we witness in connection with the modern welfare state. however, there is no trade-off between freedom on the one hand and economic success and scientific progress on the other hand. The two are inseparable: economic growth has come from economic freedom and competition, and scientific progress has come from a free market of ideas and intertheoretical competition.