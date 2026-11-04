An independent review of the Snowy 2.0 project by engineers Craig Brooking and Michael Bowden.

Did the official planners have modelling up to this standard?

ANOTHER ATTEMPT TO EXPLAIN WHY SNOWY 2.0 IS NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE.

https://www.joannenova.com.au/2026/11/wednesday-180/#comment-2940653

The Snowy 2.0 storage scheme should never have started because the power it can deliver (2.2 GW) is inadequate compared with the 20 GW base load required to keep the lights on during windless nights after coal has left the system.

Do the sums. In the brave new net-zero world, all the electricity in Australia comes from sun and wind, backed by batteries and a bit of hydro and gas.

Overnight Base Load Demand is 20 GW.

The figures are for SE Australia, the NEM, the National Energy Network, excluding the state of Western Australia, which stands alone

The supply through the night during a severe wind drought: coal zero, solar zero, wind – 2 or 3 GW, hydro 3 or 4 GW, gas – too expensive to burn off-peak, batteries need to last 16 hours, effectively zero after 4 to 8 hours. SNOWY 2.0 – 2.2 GW.

Do the sums..

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