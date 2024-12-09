Around the Western world, subsidised and mandated wind and solar power is displacing conventional power in the electricity supply. Consequently most of the grids in the west are moving towards a tipping point where the lights will flicker at nights when the wind is low.

https://newcatallaxy.blog/2023/07/11/approaching-the-tipping-point/

Consider the ABC of intermittent energy generated by wind and sun.

A. Input to the grid must continuously match the demand. B. The continuity of RE is broken on nights with little or no wind. C. There is no feasible or affordable large-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

So the green transition is impossible with current storage technology.

The rate of progress towards the tipping point will be accelerated by the surge of demand due to AI.

In Australia, the transition to unreliable wind and solar power has hit the wall because we have reached the point where we can’t afford to lose any more coal capacity, or the lights will flicker every night when the wind is low!

Britain, Germany and South Australia have passed the tipping point and entered a red zone, keeping the lights on precariously with imports and deindustrialization to reduce demand.

The meteorologists and energy policy planners in Europe missed the Dunkelflautes that must have been known to mariners and millers for centuries!

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/The_endless_wind_drought_crippling_renewables___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

Demand urgent inquiries to find out why the meteorologists failed to warn us about wind droughts and why energy planners didn’t check the reliability of the wind supply.

Imagine embarking on a major irrigation project without forensic investigation of the water supply including historical rainfall figures.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/climate-change/no-gusts-no-glory/