This is truly alarming because the results of the activity sponsored by these countless tax-eaters are almost entirely destructive.

Worldwide, perhaps $30 trillion has been wasted to obtain more expensive and less reliable power, with massive collateral damage to the planet.

Staff In Aust Federal Climate Energy And Environment Agencies (1) (1) 399KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We read this morning that local billionaires intend to raise another $1.1 bn for the climate begging bowl. Given the countless billions that governments and philanthropists have spent over the last few decades, it is hard to imagine what difference another billion will make.

Billions For The Climate Begging Bowl 4.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

HAVE WE REACHED A TIPPING POINT?

There is so much pain in the community from the cost of living that the masses will revolt when they realise how much they are paying to save the planet. Surveys indicate that 90% of people are not willing to pay more than a dollar or two a week for that purpose. They will hit the roof when they learn how much they are paying at present, and how much it will cost to rewire the nation and everything else that goes with the push for net-zero.

The rise of One Nation will ensure that they are fully informed before the next Federal election.

ON A TANGENT: THE POLITICS OF CLIMATE SCIENCE

Two economists in the US, Bill Butos and Thomas McQuade investigated what they called the “dangerous liaison” between science and politics, focussed on the way this liaison played out in the massive increase in Government funding of climate science research. The results are illuminating and alarming!

The bottom line. The boom is driven and sustained by the actions of Big Players—the IPCC and various government entities—in funding the boom and singularly in promoting only one among a number of plausible hypotheses describing the relevant phenomena.

Butos & Mcquade Causes And Consequences Of The Climate Science Boom 804KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Our exposition of the causes and consequences of the climate science boom proceeds as follows:

(a) We invoke the economic theory of the Big Player and indicate how this theory can be applied not only to market interactions but also to science. We identify two Big Player types in the climate science saga, with separate but intertwined effects: the government funding agencies who dominate the financing of research and the IPCC, whose pronouncements about the state of the science carry enormous clout. We describe how the herding induced by the IPCC in the scientific arena interacts with the government-funding activities in mutually reinforcing ways.

(b) We provide data on the recent levels of funding for both basic climate science research and other government-sponsored activities that presume the accuracy of the IPCC climate projections. Our findings indicate that government-funded climate science and technology have massively increased over the past twenty years.

(c) The IPCC’s operations are found to entail “crony science.” We highlight the organization’s political nature, its unscientific procedures for generating “consensus,” and the editing of its summaries by political appointees, and we document the alleged violations of scientific procedure by some of the more ideologically committed scientists.

(d) In assessing the sustainability of the boom, we note the complex and unpredictable nature of the climate and the inconclusive nature of the evidence amassed so far in establishing a case for any of the hypotheses put forward to account for the warming trend observed over the past century.

(e) With policy preceding the science, a host of crony capitalist enterprises has merged to seize on government support of the AGW hypothesis to obtain loans, tax breaks, and other financial backing from public sources, and we document the overall performance of these entities to date.

Our overall conclusion is that a confluence of scientific uncertainty, political opportunism, and ideological predisposition in an area of scientific study of phenomena of great practical interest has fomented an artificial boom in that scientific discipline.

The boom is driven and sustained by the actions of Big Players—the IPCC and various government entities—in funding the boom and singularly in promoting only one among a number of plausible hypotheses describing the relevant phenomena.

Given the scientific uncertainties inherent in the system under study and the incentives for continued political involvement (even in the face of widespread failures in government-supported businesses whose activities were premised on the reliability of the AGW hypothesis), it is possible, even likely, that the boom will persist for a considerable time, as did the previous booms in eugenics and nutrition science. The likelihood of a continuation of generous funding to maintain the boom is bolstered, on the one hand, by a widespread faith (among both scientists and the general public) in government’s ability to solve problems through legislation and control and, on the other, by the political attractiveness of a putative crisis apparently calling for a large expansion of state power (see White House 2013).