FIRST.

The story about windless nights to explain that the transition to wind and solar can’t happen and it should never have been attempted.

Failure to consider windless nights has enabled the net zero program to dissipate trillions of dollars around the Western world, delivering more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic environmental impacts.

SECOND.

The story about the meteorologists who failed to issue wind drought warnings to avert the wind and solar disaster. And the independent Australian wind-watchers who sounded the alarm over a decade ago, to no effect.

Was this criminal negligence or a plan by the architects of the climate alarm industry to enable the west to strangle our productive capacity with unreliable energy?

THIRD

Why did governments fail to check the supply chain to the wind and solar factories that they subsidised and supported to drive reliable power out of the grid? Imagine subsidising a steel company without checking the supply chains for the inputs of coal, iron ore and limestone?

AND A WORD ON WARMING ALARM

What is the problem with warming? Throughout recorded history, warm times have been good, and the warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial. We are still some degrees short of the best times for life on Earth during the Roman and medieval warm periods.

If we are lucky, we may get two or three more degrees of warming before we reach the tipping point and start the downhill run into the next ice age. Just read a good book about climate science and relax.