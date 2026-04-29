Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Sewell's avatar
Robert Sewell
1d

Failure, Rafe? I’d call it deliberate omission to facilitate a $30 Trillion scam.

Reply
Share
Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
1d

We're living through the planned destruction of White Western nations and the looter-class are extracting every ounce of wealth that they can before their engineered collapse takes effect.

Ruinables are just one of their methods of executing this plan.

White Westerners simply don't understand how much the group doing this to us hate us or for how long they've planned this destruction.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture