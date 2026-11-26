When the Hazelwood coal power station closed in 2017, the market operator warned that we were travelling without enough spare capacity. You can see it closing here.

Fortunately, we have managed to deindustrialise just fast enough to keep the lights on as the population grows. Possibly the only serious blackout so far was in Melbourne in 2019 during a heatwave.

It is getting harder all the time for supply to keep up with demand because we are running out of heavy industry and smelters to close. Just when temporary relief was in sight, the Government stepped up to bail out the Tomago smelter.

What to shut down next? Another tranche of small cafes and coffee shops?

I am not aware of any government agency that is monitoring the situation. I suppose they don’t want to know. The Page Research Centre did some work that is reported on pages 7-11 in this pamphlet.

THE CHOICES WE FACE, ECONOMIC SELF-HARM OR A PRO-HUMAN FUTURE? The Case of Australia.

That report and its companion Delivering a High Energy Australia should be front and centre in the energy debate. But don’t expect the journalists to tell you about it.