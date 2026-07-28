KEY POINTS

Australian governments have formulated energy policies without using reliable information on wind droughts and the cost of storage.

At the same time, the public has not been told about wind droughts, storage problems and the full cost of the net zero program, including the deindustrialization of the nation, the destruction of forests and farmland, and the human cost in regional areas.

THE FOCUS OF THIS SUBMISSION

Misinformation and lack of information.

The failure of the appropriate agencies to make good use of information.

The failure of the responsible agencies to collect and disseminate information to plan and evaluate the outcome of energy policies.

It is interesting to note the amount of misinformation in the language of the net zero program.

“The sun and wind are free”. You could say the same about coal, gas and oil, you just have to build energy-intensive machinery to extract the power.

Renewable, clean and green. The turbines and solar panels are not renewable because they have short lives compared with conventional power facilities, and the end-of-life disposal is becoming a serious concern.

They are not clean unless you demonise carbon dioxide, the breath of life on the planet.

They are not green when you realize the heavy environmental footprint of exploration for minerals, the mining required to extract them, the transport, manufacture and construction of the equipment and then the disposal of toxic waste at the end of the road.

The rocks that have to be processed in energy-intensive processes to build an electric vehicle!

THE CHALLENGE

Governments can only formulate effective policies if they use the best available information and revise their policies in the light of new information, including the unexpected and unintended effects of their interventions.

Similarly, the voters need to be well-informed to enable them to consider the comparative merits of the competing policy options when they vote.

Australian governments have not used reliable information on wind droughts and the cost of storage.

At the same time, the public has not been told about wind droughts, storage problems and the full cost of the net zero program including the deindustrialization of the nation, the destruction of natural resources and the human cost in regional areas.

THE STATE OF PLAY

Trillions of dollars and other currencies have been spent in the West to roll out RE infrastructure.

This expenditure has produced the following results;

Power is more expensive, causing domestic fuel poverty, closure of power-intensive industries and the diversion of investment to the US to take advantage of cheaper energy.

Blackouts are looming.

Massive damage has been inflicted on the environment both at home and abroad.

Many rural communities have become bitterly divided.

LACK OF COST/BENEFIT ANALYSIS

Large claims about the benefits of the net zero program are not backed by rigorous studies and the costs of major projects regularly blow out by factors from two to five and occasionally more. See Snowy 2.0! The benefits are hard to find unless you count the jobs created in the public sector and subsidised industries.

A FRAMEWORK OF ANALYSIS: THE ABC OF INTERMITTENT ENERGY

ABC is not an acronym, just three things that everyone needs to know.

A: The grid has to receive a continuous input to match demand, nanasecond by nanasecond.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is broken at night when there is little or no wind.

C: Storage at the scale required to bridge the gaps is not feasible or affordable with current technology. Further, according to McBratney’s Law, you can build as much storage as you can afford but you will never charge it with wind and solar power.

A chain is only as strong as the weakest link, and the supply of electricity is only as good as the weakest point of supply. In a grid loaded with RE, windless nights are the weak links.

NEGLECT OF WIND DROUGHTS

We are told that Australia has marvellous wind resources, presumably based on average wind velocities, without considering the low points (the weakest links).

The official meteorologists in the BOM did not issue wind drought warnings and the wind farmers apparently did not check the reliability of the wind supply. Compare that negligence with the practice of prudent dirt farmers who meticulously check the reliability of the water supply, including long-term rainfall records.

Over a decade ago, the independent investigators Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang mined the public AEMO records of wind power generation and discovered prolonged periods, up to three days and nights, with very little generation across South-eastern Australia (the NEM.) Miskelly warned that the system would need 100% backup from a fleet of fast-acting gas turbines.

Their work was discussed on Jo Nova’s blog; The Energy Realists of Australia took it up and passed on the word to politicians and journalists, apparently to no effect. So far the wind drought story has not been clearly explained by commentators and journalists, including those who are generally critical of the net zero program.

The evidence is publicly available in the AEMO records since 2009, and it can be found on the AEMO site and others, including the very user-friendly Aneroid Energy site and the RenewEconomy NemWatch widget.

People are urged to consult the NemWatch widget at breakfast and dinnertime to see if they will get a hot meal when there is less coal power in the grid.

WHAT ABOUT STORAGE?

Responding to the low-wind problem, the Prime Minister and Chris Bowen routinely refer to water storage, as though storing energy is a no-brainer. However the comparison is inappropriate because the amount of man-made water storage is an invisible fraction of one per cent of the water stored naturally in the soil, not to mention permanent waterways and lakes.

Imagine plants growing without natural storage; they would need continuous rain or heavy mist to survive, otherwise a few minutes of sunshine would kill them. That would be the fate of an RE-dependent grid on a windless night.

THE COST OF BATTERY STORAGE AND McBRATNEYS LAW

The cost of batteries and pumped hydro is prohibitive to cover worst-case scenarios of wind failure, like ten low wind nights in the month of June 2017. In any case, McBratney’s Law dictates that you can build as much storage as you like, but you will never fully charge it with a grid dominated by wind and solar power.

THE COSTLY FAILURE OF DUE DILIGENCE ON THE WIND SUPPLY

If people in high places had been aware of wind droughts and their full implications, we might have been spared the waste of tens of billions of dollars in Australia, and the other costs flowing from the net zero project. The discovery of wind droughts could have been one of the most important finds of recent times, but it came too late and most people still don’t realise why they matter so much.

THE TIPPING POINT AND THE WIND DROUGHT TRAP

Ten coal stations closed in the NEM between 2012 and 2024, reducing the coal capacity from the vicinity of 29 GW to approach 20 GW, which is the base load required overnight. When the capacity of reliable power falls below the base load, the grid enters a red zone where RE input is required to keep the lights on, but none is available on windless nights, regardless of the number of windmills and solar panels on deck.

The diagram indicates the essential features of the situation, although the numbers change all the time, apart from the base load, which has been fairly stable for years, despite population growth. Undocumented deindustrialisation has delayed the onset of serious blackouts.

The wind drought trap is set as coal plants close one at a time over a period of years with a “frog in the saucepan” effect because people don’t realise they are in the trap until it closes on a dark and stormy night with extreme weather conditions. See Texas in February 2021.

A similar trap can close in the daytime when there is not enough inertia in the grid to handle fluctuations in the wind and solar input. See the ten-hour blackout in Spain in April last year, triggered by a voltage surge when a solar installation dropped offline.

As it is, we cannot afford to lose any more coal capacity, and state governments are propping up coal plants in the hope that something will turn up. The grid is vulnerable on nights with low wind whenever coal capacity is down due to scheduled or unscheduled outages.

The bottom line is that subsidised and mandated wind and solar power can displace coal (to a point), but they can’t replace it.

Schernikau and Smith explained that wind and solar will not replace conventional power because they are too inefficient to reproduce themselves. They are “energy thieves” and they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

WORK REQUIRED

One of the outcomes from this enquiry should be an investigation into the failure of the meteorologists to issue wind drought warnings and a parallel investigation into the way that the subsidies and mandates for wind power were put in place without due diligence on the supply of wind.

Why did anyone ever think that wind power on the grid would work? This is a truly scandalous situation because the continuity of the wind supply should have been assessed before windmills were allowed to dilute and destabilise the power supply in the Western world.

Lack of basic due diligence enabled one of the most damaging public policy blunders in peacetime history. Not long ago, Britain was the workshop of the world, and recently Germany was the powerhouse of the European economy. Then they bet the farm on wind power, and they are losing it.

Blindness to the most obvious threat to wind power is inexcusable. Sailors at sea and millers on land experienced wind droughts for centuries. Significant wind droughts have regularly been recorded for sixty years on the North Sea oil and gas platforms.