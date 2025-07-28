The ABC of intermittent energy is a concise argument against the attempt to transition to wind and solar power.

A. Input to the grid must continuously meet the demand.

B. Wind droughts and especially windless nights break the continuity of input from wind and solar power.

C. There is no feasible or affordable grid-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

The ABC is not an acronym, it is just three facts that rule out the futile and suicidal quest to replace cheap and reliable conventional power with weather-dependent inputs from sun and wind.

The truth of those propositions is demonstrated by the way trillions have been spent around the western world on the quest for net zero emissions and the outcome is more expensive and less secure electricity with catastrophic environmental impacts.

In defiance of the ABC of intermittent energy, the official position is that we just need more installed wind and solar facilities, and more storage. In Australia that has been stated ad nauseum by the Prime Minister, the Climate Change and Energy Minister, and the CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). It is dutifully repeated by all the usual suspects in the public broadcaster ABC and the mainstream media.

What is the point of more wind and solar capacity?

Wind and solar can displace coal (to a point that we have reached), but they can’t replace it, as explained by Briefing Note 21.7 from the Energy Realists of Australia.

The rate of exit from coal is not accelerated by increasing penetration on good wind and solar days, it is limited by the lowest level of output on nights with little or no wind, as stock get out of the yard through gaps in the fence even if the rest of the fence is built to the sky, water penetrates the levee at the lowest point, a convoy travels at the speed of the slowest vessel. A chain is only as strong as the weakest link!

Conclusion

In Australia we need to keep enough conventional power, mostly coal power, to meet the highest levels of demand at dinner times in high summer and deep winter, until we have nuclear power on deck at scale.

This was first published by The Australian Spectator.