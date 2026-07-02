UNSUBSIDISED WIND & SOLAR OFF GRID: OK!

BUT THERE IS NO FUTURE FOR AUSTRALIA WITHOUT CHEAP AND RELIABLE COAL POWER IN THE GRID UNTIL NUCLEAR IS AN OPTION.

All of the critical indicators of economic and personal wellbeing are hostages to the cost of electricity; our stagnant productivity, the declining per capita GDP, the cost of living, the inflation rate, the survival of small business and energy-intensive industries which are rapidly fading away.

Meanwhile, the number of public servants is growing to multiply the number and complexity of regulations that strangle productivity in the private sector.

Billions are spent on building materials, including concrete and steel, only to bury these investments in holes under windmills while construction lags for other kinds of essential infrastructure - houses, hospitals roads and bridges. What if houses have a higher priority for resources than windmills!

THE VISIBLE SYMPTOMS OF THE CANCER

Steve Nowakowski’s heart-breaking images.

HILARIOUS TIMING! THE NEW ROAD MAP FOR NET ZERO RELEASED DAYS AFTER A SEVERE WIND DROUGHT.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has released the latest iteration of the grand plan to reach net zero, just after a major wind drought demonstrated that the plan can’t possibly work.

Wind and solar devotees spun the event to depict it as a successful trial because the lights didn’t go out but that is because we still have enough coal capacity to (just) cover the overnight base load. One more coal plant closure and there will be rolling outages every night when the wind is low.

ISP 2026 THE ROADMAP

The 2026 IINTEGRATED SYSTEM PLAN reaffirms that renewable energy, connected by transmission and distribution, firmed with storage and backed up by gas, presents the least-cost way to supply secure and reliable electricity to consumers through to 2050, as coal plants retire and while meeting government policies.

EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW BY NOW…

As for batteries, see Bill Gates😊

On top of all that, wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves so they are parasites and a net drain on the energy economy at large. 😊