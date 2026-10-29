Meet Ivan Kennedy, a quiet achiever from western Australia. He is the captain of the team that drove his 2016 Falcon ute 2,500 km to Cairns and back for the 2025 conference of the Australian Meteorologists and Oceanographers Society (AMOS.)

This year we drove to Tasmania via western Victoria for the 2026 AMOS conference in Hobart. You can see the island state of Tasmania, south of the larger pink island, which the inhabitants pretentiously call “the mainland.”

In the far north-west of the island, we visited the Irishtown Football Stadium, one of the sacred sites in the district where I grew up.

`irishtown Football Stadium With Ute 4.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

THE CAREER OF IVAN KENNEDY

This is the track record of the man behind the work described in recent posts.

Ivan Robert Kennedy Am Fraci Cchem University Of Sydney Association Of Professors 829KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Three main themes: Biological nitrogen fixation, risk management of toxic pesticides and mycotoxins, and action in ecosystems..

Competitive and contract funding estimated at $15M as numerous grants from ARC, ACIAR (Vietnam, Indonesia), World Bank(Vietnam), AusAID (Vietnam), DFAT (Sri Lanka).

Almost fifty postgraduate degrees supervised by thesis were completed from 1973-2014, 11 of whom later became Professors or Chief Research Scientists.

ResearchGate listing 248 papers, plus 44 book chapters collaboratively and 11 books.

THE POSTS