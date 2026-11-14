COUNT THE TAX REVENUE LOST BY PREDATORY REGULATORS

THIS IS NOT AN ARGUMENT AGAINST SENSIBLE REGULATIONS.

It suggests the need for an impact statement of proposed regulations analogous to the environmental impact studies required for developments at large.

Predatory regulators are attacking productivity, investment and enterprise in the private sector, undermining profits and hence tax revenue!

Do Labor supporters understand that?

Do Labor politicians care?

DO THE SUMS.

Can someone estimate the loss of tax revenue in selected areas due to superfluous regulation of all kinds, including everything related to climate change and a great deal of the regulations for “environmental protection.”

Starting small, just count the nationwide deadweight cost in the private sector to (a) count emissions and (b) assess climate change impacts.

DO A COST/BENEFIT STUDY OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS OFFICE.

Just for fun look at the impact of high marginal tax rates on willingness to work, especially for people on pensions who have valuable skills and experience and would be glad to work if the marginal rate is not punitive

Pay special attention to the impact of the revised capital gains tax and cognate matters that Albanese said 50 times would not happen.

No wonder the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has gone into hiding.



