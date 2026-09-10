The tragic debacle of the Net Zero Crusade, driven by fake science, shows the need for more people who understand how science works.

So when a scientist says “the science is settled”, you know they are lying. Or they are not really a scientist.

Karl Popper had this in mind when he wrote about the social and institutional organisation of science. He is best known as the Falsification Man, but he was onto the social aspect of science from the get-go in The Logic of Scientific Discovery, which appeared in German in 1935.

He described several ways that dominant ideas can be protected from criticism. The climate scientists must have read it because they practice all of them.

In the 1950s, he saw that things were going badly in science due to the explosion of Big Science driven by Big Government. Too much money was chasing too few ideas, and good ideas were swamped by the great bulk of “normal science.” Thomas Kuhn became fashionable by inventing the idea of “paradigms” that are defended by “normal scientists” working under Professors and laboratory managers who tell them what to do and what to think.

On the topic of institutional studies, he imagined the conditions that could arrest scientific progress.

“By closing down or controlling laboratories for research, by suppressing or controlling scientific periodicals and other means of discussion, by suppressing scientific congresses and conferences, by suppressing Universities and other schools, by suppressing books, the printing press, writing, and, in the end, speaking.”

“All these things which indeed might be suppressed (or controlled) are social institutions…Scientific method itself has social aspects. Science, and more especially scientific progress, are the results not of isolated efforts but of the free competition of thought. For science needs ever more competition between hypotheses and ever more rigorous tests. And the competing hypotheses need personal representation, as it were: they need advocates, they need a jury, and even a public.” In The Poverty of Historicism, first published in 1944.

Enter Jacques Barzun with a suggestion about the way to achieve the necessary public. He published this in “The Ivory Laboratory,” a chapter in Teacher in America (1948).

Barzun is even less known than Popper, which is unfortunate because he ranks alongside Popper among the towering peaks of liberal thinking in the 20th century. Check out his publishing career, which he pursued alongside teaching and, later in his career, administration as Provost of Columbia University.

In his essay on science teaching, he was talking about the two years of general studies that all US college (university) students take before starting their professional courses. Science in schools should probably be taught the same way.

“The worst danger of [college] science teaching at present is to create a large, powerful, and complacent class of college-trained uneducated men at the very heart of our industrial and political system. Possibly one of the conditions that enabled the collapse of democracy in Germany during the 1930s was the split among three groups: the technicians, the citizens, and the irresponsible rabble…The rabble, together with the technicians can cow the citizenry because the technicians - wedded solely to their workbench - will work for any group that hires. In the modern context, translate technicians as scientists. And the mass of people – the citizens - are trained to accept the authority of experts.”

“Hence technicians [scientists] must be educated to become conscious, responsible, politically and morally active people. Otherwise they will become paid slaves in the service of some rabble, high or low.”

“Meanwhile our present stock of citizens must not simply gape at the wonders of science, but must understand enough of its principles to criticise and value the results.”

Most students in general studies courses will not become working scientists, and the aim is to explain the principles of the physical sciences coherently.

A “survey” of all the sciences would be superficial and be­wildering; instead, the idea is to explain the assumptions that connect the sciences of (1) matter, (2) living beings, and (3) logical relations in testing.

“The meaning and the grounds of great unifying theories can be explained, and significant demonstrations and experiments can be shown to and made by the students.”

Did any education system pick up this idea? I have been out of touch with science teaching since I taught Science at Bankstown Girls High in 1971. The Wyndham Scheme was in vogue, and we were supposed to teach serious science all the way through secondary school. The girls in Form 1A were a dream and you could see they would all do well at uni. Form 1D not so much)

It was a solid Irish Catholic community at the time, with the first mosque at nearby Lakemba a few years off.

In modern times, The Centre for Independent Studies supported Jenny Buckingham to lead a brilliant campaign to teach reading effectively. It took a decade, and it has made a difference.

It’s just a pity that there wasn’t a parallel program to monitor the contents of the courses. Pundits joked that the Public Education Act in Britain lowered the height of the graffiti, and later the rise of mass secondary and university schooling made the graffiti more radical😊

The CIS has programs on maths teaching and classroom discipline. Keep an eye on the work, support it, and pray that science teaching is on the list of things to do.

Blaise Joseph on Australian schools’ poor PISA results, and more - The Centre for Independent Studies