Meet Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Snowy 2.0 Scheme.

PROGRESS FROM 2017 TO 2026

The First Official Pitch March 2017

Projected Cost: $2 Billion Estimated Completion: 2021

The Feasibility Study December 2017

Projected Cost: $3.8 Billion – $4.5 Billion Estimated Completion: 2024

The Main Contract Award April 2019

Projected Cost: $5.1 Billion Estimated Completion: 2024–2025

The Major ‘Reset’ August–September 2023

Projected Cost: $12 Billion Estimated Completion: December 2028

The 67% Reassessment Order October 2025

Projected Cost: Under Reassessment (Estimated $20B+) Estimated Completion: late 2028 / Early 2029

The Current State June 2026

Projected Cost: Climbing toward $20 Billion+ (Project only) Estimated Completion: September 2029 or later

RECALLING THE PURPOSE OF THE SCHEME

Both the Turnbull and the Albanese Governments assured us that Snowy2.0 is a vital part of the infrastructure that will make Australia a green energy superpower.

The idea is to generate some 350 GWh of energy by running water downhill from the upper Tantangara reservoir to the lower Talbingo reservoir, then pumping it back to the upper reservoir to emulate a “closed loop” system that recycles all the water required.

350 GWh is equivalent to 2 GW for seven days generated by the late Liddell coal power station.

The modelling team in The Energy Realists of Australia found that the costing seriously underestimated the likely cost of the power, even before the cost blowouts.

And how much energy can this scheme deliver in the real world? Bearing in mind that the people who want to achieve net zero emissions are living in a parallel universe.

Now we know that it won’t deliver anything due to McBratney’s Law which states that you can build as much grid-scale storage as you like but you will never charge it with intermittent wind and solar energy.

We didn’t know about McBratney’s law in those days but the Energy Realists’ modellers found another fundamental flaw in the plan.

The reservoirs don’t hold enough water.

The Snowy Hydro records show that the upper chamber did not fill above 70% in the 23 years to December 2025 and the average weekly capacity was 19% of the total capacity.

That would appear to limit the delivery of energy to a fifth of the anticipated yield in an average year.

The minimum was 5.5%.

The lower chamber is too small to accommodate the flow of water required to generate 350 GWh of energy without spillage.

It seems that Snowy Hydro miscalculated three times:

They underestimated the cost of the power that would be generated,

The overestimated the amount of energy that could be generated, and

They came up seriously short on the cost of tunnelling and capital works. Say 5 Billion to 20 Bill (or is it 40?) and counting.

CAN THINGS GET WORSE?

As the situation deteriorated over the years, boosters of the scheme said “Cheer up, things could be worse!”

So we cheered up, and, sure enough, things did get worse!

TRANSCRIPT OF AN EXCHANGE WITH GEMINI ON THE SNOWY 2.0 SCHEME

YOU HAVE TO KEEP PUSHING!

1. TELL ME THE STORY OF THE SNOWY 2.0 PUMPED HYDRO SCHEME FROM THE FIRST OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE COST AND THE TIMETABLE, AND DESCRIBE THE PROGRESSIVE REVISIONS OF THE COST AND TIMETABLE TO THE STATE OF AFFAIRS IN JUNE 2026.

2. REALLY GEMINI, YOU HAVE TAKEN ON BOARD THE PR HANDOUTS ON THE PROJECT. THE SCHEME IS SUPPOSED TO DELIVER SOME POWER FOR A FEW DAYS OF THE YEAR TO REPLACE A CONTINUOUS FLOW FROM THE LIDDELL POWER STATION. MORE TO THE POINT, IT WILL NEVER DELIVER ANY POWER BECAUSE THERE WILL NEVER BE ENOUGH SPARE POWER TO CHARGE IT, ACCORDING TO McBRATNEY’S LAW.

3. YOU ARE STILL NOT GETTING IT, GEMINI! IT IS NOT A MATTER OF RECHARGING AFTER 5-7 DAYS, IT HAS TO GET CHARGED IN THE FIRST PLACE AND THAT WILL NEVER HAPPEN BECAUSE THERE WILL NEVER BE ENOUGH SPARE POWER IN A GRID LOADED WITH INTERMITTENT WIND AND SOLAR CAPACITY.