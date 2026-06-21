Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
18h

Ooooh so sad. Would be funny otherwise. The golden rule - never say it can't get any worse, especially if government, bureaucrats and unions are involved! Perfect Ponzi.

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
18h

Unbelievable but true - this is a clusterf**k of epic proportions of wasted taxpayer money.

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