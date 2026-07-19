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Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
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The people driving this are the ones that hide knowledge from the rest of us.

They've always known about the wind droughts; they hid them for a reason.

They are Malthusians, depopulationists, and they are attacking the electricity grid which is essential for survival in the modern era.

They are the enemy and they are not merely inside the city gates; they're occupying the palace.

Unless we root them out of our governance structures, many innocents will die...

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