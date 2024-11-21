Net zero enthusiasts apparently live in a parallel universe and soon they will have to confront the fact that the green energy transition is not happening.

Germany, Britain and South Australia took the lead in getting rid of reliable conventional power and they are now the “canaries in the coalmine” to warn us of the consequences of betting the farm on intermittent wind energy.

Don’t be taken in by the high points of penetration of unreliable energy which exceeds 100% in South Australia and 75% for the whole of the NEM. The low points, the nights with little or no wind, set the pace of transition from conventional power, which is overwhelmingly coal power in Australia.

Fancy overlooking the Dunkelflautes that sailors and millers must have experienced for centuries!

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/The_endless_wind_drought_crippling_renewables___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

Several factors block the transition which has stalled around the world after making glacial progress for a couple of decades when trillions of dollars of spending moved the needle of hydrocarbons’ contribution to total power by 2% to 84%.

The price of electricity is blowing out, causing fuel poverty and deindustrialisation.

The supply of essential minerals is totally inadequate to meet the green targets set by net zero policies

The relative inefficiency of wind and solar energy guarantees fuel poverty in nations or states that take the wind and solar road.

The obscene environmental impact of wind and solar facilities although the established environmental organisations manage to turn a blind eye.

Nuclear power is not the immediate solution in Australia where we have none, although of course it should be legalised.

For many years to come we have no alternative to coal. In the universe of climate and energy realism we should dig and burn baby burn without any sense of guilt or shame because the plants will love it!

Celebrate the greening of the planet and increasing crop yields!