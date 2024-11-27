Around the Western world subsidised wind and solar have displacing coal and other forms of conventional power from the grids.

This does not cause problems until there is not enough spare capacity to cover breakdowns and extreme weather. We reached that point when Hazelwood closed in 2017.

With further closures and the unscheduled outages this week we have reached a tipping point or a “red zone” where wind and solar inputs have become essential and not just an add-on.

Indeed the average “add on” from wind and solar is now over 44% and rising. However on nights with little or no wind that 44% shrinks to next to nothing.

Over a decade ago independent Australian observers Anton Lang and the Miskelly team looked at the record of wind power generation in the AEMO records and discovered severe “wind droughts” when high pressure systems linger and there is little or no wind across the NEM for periods up to three days.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1260/0958-305x.23.8.1233

We have sleep-walked into a “wind drought trap” that will spring every time the wind is low overnight unless we protect every megawatt of coal power we have. That is why the governments in Victoria and NSW are prepared to subsidise the coal burners to keep the lights on. There is no alternative at present and I wish the Liberals would have the wits and the integrity to promise to do the same.

The European meteorologists even managed to ignore the Dunkelflautes that sailors and millers must have experienced for centuries.

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/The_endless_wind_drought_crippling_renewables___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf