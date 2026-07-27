Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Mark houghton's avatar
Mark houghton
6h

I hope that when we have power cuts in the UK because we've not got enough baseload that the first people to get their power switched off at the Net Zero morons.

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
12hEdited

Thank you Rafe. I posted on LinkedIn. Your phrase Net Zero Industrialization caught my attention. I hope it catches the attention of the low Energy IQ politicians in the West that seem Hell bent on Self Sabotage

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