THE FREQUENCY OF MULTI-DAY WINTER WIND DROUGHTS ACROSS SOUTH-EASTERN AUSTRALIA ACCORDING TO HISTORICAL DATA

Australian energy market records show that multi-day wind droughts (Dunkelflautes) are not rare “black swan” anomalies; they are an inherent, recurring feature of south-eastern Australia’s winter climate.

TYPICAL FREQUENCY BY DURATION.

Multi-day low-wind events across Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales occur with predictable regularity:

2 to 3 Consecutive Days (Severe Lull): Multiple times per year. Nearly every cool season (May through August) experiences 3 to 6 discrete episodes where regional wind capacity factors across SA and Victoria sit under 10–15% for 48 to 72 hours.

4 to 6 Consecutive Days (Regional Drought): Roughly once or twice annually. Extended periods where a broad blocking system stalls across southern Australia, suppressing wind output simultaneously across SA, Victoria, Tasmania, and southern NSW.

7+ Consecutive Days (Extreme “Dunkelflaute”): Every 3 to 7 years (e.g., Q2 2017, late May 2024, and late June 2026). During the May 2024 event, wind capacity factors across mainland southern states hovered around 7–9% for eight straight days.

Climatological assessments across Australia’s designated Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) indicate that compound low-wind/low-solar days occur most frequently in winter, with roughly 10% of winter days experiencing widespread compound droughts across multiple key energy-producing regions simultaneously.

METEOROLOGICAL DRIVER: Blocking Anticyclones (high-pressure systems.)

The primary atmospheric mechanism behind these multi-day collapses is the subtropical ridge and blocking high-pressure systems: In winter, the belt of high-pressure systems migrates north over the continent.

When a high becomes “cut off” or stationary south of the Great Australian Bight or over the Tasman Sea, it acts like an atmospheric brick wall, deflecting wind-bearing Southern Ocean cold fronts far to the south.

Beneath the ridge, a descending dome of stable, freezing air produces near-zero surface wind speeds combined with short daylight hours, heavy cloud cover, or thick ground fog—simultaneously suppressing both wind and solar generation.

SPATIAL EXTENT: The Breakdown of Geographic Diversity

A key finding from multi-decade weather reconstructions is the high spatial correlation of wind lulls across south-eastern Australia:

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR RELIABILITY & OPERATIONAL IMPACT.

Because a 4-to-7 day wind drought can be expected every few years, grid reliability planning cannot treat them as isolated 8-hour or overnight problems:

A 4-hour or 8-hour battery is fully drained during day one.

Hydro storages face rapid volume depletion if forced to run as baseload rather than peak shifters over a week-long calm.

Historical weather data confirms that maintaining high-capacity, firm backstops (such as gas generation or multi-day storage) is a structural requirement of south-eastern Australian geography, not an occasional edge case. 