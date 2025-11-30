Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Deakin's avatar
Andrew Deakin
1d

An excellent reveal of the emperor with no clothes state of the energy supply industry. One extraordinary element of the ‘renewables’ transition is the exposure of 24/7 supply to the vagaries of wind and sun presence. AEMO’s ISP reports have argued diverse spread of capacity can minimise and even fully offset dunkelflaute risk. That wing and a prayer strategy was flawed. Mature energy professionals have allowed governments with a flimsy grasp of the dynamics of energy supply to confidently persist with increasingly high and risky ‘renewable’ targets. Presumably, AEMO et al have been cowed by political pressure to present technical advice shaped by political imperatives rather accurate analysis. That would be less of a loss if the risk was borne by capital market investors. However, compulsory targets have forced the risk on to consumers, whose higher energy bills are funding the so-called transition. The eventual crystallisation in the public mind of the costs and risks of the ‘transition’ will likely cause a major blowback of public indignation at being used as the cash fodder for energy supply fantasies. Presumably that growing realisation is behind the current moves in the federal government to replace the Energy Minister - the hapless Bowen - with someone with a firmer grip on reality (said to be Andrew Charlton). Pity the Coalition’s ineptness and cohort of renewables fanciers have prevented it capitalising on the Bowen disaster. Charlton et al will cut them off, before public outrage overwhelms the fantasists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoff Rankin's avatar
Geoff Rankin
1d

Rafe states that the most apparent sign of failure is the increased use of coal worldwide.

He should also add that high-tech coal-fired plants have been developed in China and the USA that do not produce toxic gases or particulate matter, as these byproducts of coal burning are scrubbed by modern technology. These plants are also highly heat-efficient, with only carbon dioxide as a byproduct. It is important to note these facts, as most of the hoi polloi consider burning coal as a dirty business. It is not, if modern technology is in place.

So, all modern coal-burning plants are responsible for is higher grass and crop yields, more forest growth, and an abundance of algae in the seas and oceans, thus feeding the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture