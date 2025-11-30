At last, the wind droughts are on the front page of The Weekend Australian, 29-30 November 2025, courtesy of the indefatigable Chris “The Dapper Grappler” Uhlmann. He nimbly leapt into the ring to go “a round or two for a pound or two” with the wind industry.

This is long overdue because Paul Miskelly’s foundational wind drought study appeared in the peer-reviewed literature in 2012 but nobody took any notice. He showed that severe wind droughts across the whole of the NEM could persist while high pressure systems linger.

Australian wind-watchers Rafe Champion · Feb 3 Following the note on Anton Lang’s contribution yesterday, this is an introduction to the work Paul Miskelly and his assorted helpers. Paul published an important paper in 2012 to warn about the threat to Australia's power supply posed by dangerously low wind spells. Read full story

That means the wind fleet would have to be backed up 100% by gas or coal and we will have to burn fossil fuels until nuclear power is on deck.

His son Andrew established the Aneroid Energy site with data from Market Operator AEMO to deliver user-friendly access to a continuous record of wind power generation since 2009. Wind droughts could be observed whenever they occurred, thus enabling anyone and everyone to see that there will be no transition to wind and solar power with existing storage technology.

You can get the same warning from the NemWatch widget which shows the fuel mix in the grid from moment to moment.

All over the world people can access the data dashboard for their local grid and check at breakfast and dinnertime to see how often they will get hot meals at that time of day if it depends on wind and solar power.

Remember that the system has to deliver 100% of demand, continuously, through the worst case situation - a sequence of windless nights - so it is not good enough to record high levels of RE penetration some of the time. That figure will grow as long as there is more and more installed capacity, but still on windless nights there will be nothing.

The net zero ponzi is probably too big to fail for the moment but it has not delivering a wind and solar transition and it never will. Intermittent energy is simply not fit for purpose to power a post-industrial society.

The most obvious sign of failure is the increased use of coal worldwide, not just in absolute terms but also as a proportion of total energy consumption. See the numbers from the International Energy Agency.

Weep, you greenies😊

CRIMINAL FAILURE OF DUE DILIGENCE

For want of a nail the shoe was lost.

For want of a shoe the horse was lost.

For want of a horse the rider was lost.

For want of a rider the message was lost.

For want of a message the battle was lost.

For want of a battle the kingdom was lost.

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

Substitute For want of checking the wind supply!

The meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings, and apparently nobody bothered to check the reliability of the wind supply before wind and solar power were subsidised and mandated by governments around the western world! Two kingdoms are just about lost (Germany and Britain) with Australia circling the drain.

Dirt farmers are acutely aware of the threat of rain droughts and they will use all the available information about the weather to be prepared, but the wind farmers and governments apparently dismissed the danger.

Now trillions of dollars have been spent worldwide to get more expensive and less reliable power, with severe environmental impacts! You couldn’t make it up! Has there been a worse peacetime public policy blunder on the record?

Recall that over a decade ago Paul Miskelly did what the official authorities neglected to do, while our other great pioneering wind-watcher, Anton Lang, has been daily reporting on the wind, and other sources of supply, for more than a decade.

Jo Nova and the Energy Realists picked up the wind drought story and in 2020 conveyed the message to 800+ state and federal MPs plus a list of 100 journalists . They gave up on the politicians but continued to send periodic updates to the journalist ever since.