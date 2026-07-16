The Iron Triangle of Energy Realism
ANOTHER OF THE SPECTATOR SERIES originally 28 February 2023
This is another item in a series published in the Australian Spectator Online. These are the other pieces in the series. They are posted on Substack in a different order.
Possibly the most powerful argument against the quest for Net Zero can be briefly stated using the Iron Triangle of Power Supply, bearing in mind the logic of testing (or falsification, as Karl Popper called it).
The three aspects of the triangle are:
Continuous input of power to the grid. Adequate input is required all the time, not just most of the time or almost all the time.
Wind droughts and especially windless nights break the continuity of input from wind power when there is no solar.
There is effectively no storage to bridge the gaps (despite all the talk about batteries and pumped hydro).
Consequently, the proposition that the grid can run on wind and solar power is falsified (ruled out) and there is no justification for the decision to contaminate the grid with subsidised and mandated intermittent input from environmentally ruinous wind and solar facilities.
In defiance of the Iron Triangle, the official position is that we just need more installed wind and solar facilities, and more storage. That is stated by the Prime Minister, the Climate and Energy Minister, and the CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). It is dutifully repeated by all the usual suspects in the ABC and the mainstream media, although over a hundred leading journalists have received the briefing notes from the Energy Realists of Australia over the last three years.
The briefing notes were compiled by an elite squad of elderly white males and Ben Beattie, recruited to work with The Energy Realists of Australia – joking, of course.
What is the point of more wind and solar capacity?
Wind and solar can displace coal (to a point that we have almost reached), but they can’t replace it.
The rate of exit from coal is not accelerated by increasing penetration on good wind and solar days, it is limited by the lowest level of output on nights with little or no wind, as a convoy travels at the speed of the slowest vessel, the water penetrates the levee at the lowest point, a chain is only as strong as the weakest link and stock get out of the yard through gaps in the fence even if the rest of the fence is built to the sky.
What storage?
Batteries can be dismissed very quickly by comparing the capacity of the biggest batteries in the world with the amount of power required to get through a windless night. Journalists don’t help by reporting the capacity of batteries in MW instead of MWh (megawatt hours). Scribes who report MW instead of MWh should be promptly escorted from the building with their personal effects thrown into the street after them.
More words are required to describe the inadequacy of pumped hydro because there are many large schemes around the world, and there are some small ones in Australia already. However, I am not aware of any large scheme that runs on wind and solar alone. The largest facility at Bath, Philadelphia (US), runs entirely on coal and nuclear power to enable those plants to run continuously at their optimum output.
Conclusion
We need to keep enough conventional power, mostly coal power, to meet the highest levels of demand at dinner times in high summer and deep winter, until we have nuclear power on deck.
A note on the logic of testing that was mentioned at the start of this piece. It has gone missing in science (on walkabout?) since it became generally accepted in the 1960s that Thomas Kuhn’s paradigm theory (science by consensus) had superseded Karl Popper’s critical approach (forming a preference after rigorous testing and comparison of rival theories.) That is an important topic for another day.
Rafe, I am with you 100% on the need for coal power. When I have brought coal up in public meetings like civic clubs, senior college short courses etc, the usual pushback is human health. Just yesterday I learned of some published articles on the safety of coal from a human health viewpoint. Not the biased/trash medical studies like Harvard and other, otherwise respected organizations publish. (Not CO2 related) These are publicly available from the Electric Power Research Institute. Links below for you (and others) too keep in your library of references:
Coal combustion and its byproduct, coal fly ash (CFA), have been studied for their impacts on human health, particularly focusing on hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emissions and crystalline silica exposure. 1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) from Coal Combustion: Coal-fired power plants emit various HAPs, which include toxic chemicals regulated due to their potential health risks. Studies have reassessed emissions following the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule implementation. Updated emission inventories and inhalation risk assessments for U.S. coal-fired electric generating units show that, as of the 2017 base year, inhalation risks for both carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic effects are below the U.S. EPA's health thresholds. Specifically, carcinogenic risks are under 1 in a million, and non-cancer hazard indices are below 1, indicating that the inhalation exposure to these HAPs from coal plants is within acceptable risk limits. These assessments use EPA-supported air quality models to evaluate exposure for populations living near power plants, demonstrating that coal-fired power plants' HAP emissions pose limited inhalation health risks under current conditions [1][2][3]. 2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk: Beyond inhalation, multi-pathway assessments consider exposure routes such as ingestion of locally grown crops, soil, water, and fish. Evaluations at selected coal-fired plants incorporating dispersion modeling and fate/transport models over a 30-year period also found that human health risks, including chronic non-cancer and cancer risks, were below EPA risk thresholds. Conservative assumptions in these studies suggest a likely overestimation of risk, reinforcing confidence that actual risks remain low [2]. 3. Crystalline Silica in Coal Fly Ash: Coal fly ash contains varying amounts of crystalline silica, a known respiratory hazard. Occupational exposures, particularly for workers handling ash, depend on coal composition, combustion, emission controls, and work activities. Epidemiological and toxicological literature reviews suggest that most power plant workers are unlikely to experience significant health effects from crystalline silica in CFA without prolonged high exposure. However, data are sparse, and further research is needed to clarify risks, including better exposure measurement methods and distinguishing CFA silica from other sources in ambient air. EPRI plans to enhance morphological methods to better characterize crystalline silica forms in CFA, which may influence bioavailability and health impact assessments [4]. In summary, while coal combustion generates hazardous pollutants and crystalline silica-containing fly ash, current evidence from comprehensive risk assessments indicates that human health risks from inhalation and multi-pathway exposures at U.S. coal-fired power plants are generally below regulatory concern levels. Occupational exposure to crystalline silica in fly ash warrants ongoing study to refine risk understanding and protective measures.
1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emission Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal-Fired El...* (EPRI, published June 8, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013577 (Abstract)
2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk Assessment for Coal-Fired Power Plants* (EPRI, published June 22, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013523 (Abstract)
3. Updated Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emissions Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal...* (EPRI, published December 28, 2009), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001017980 (Abstract)
4. Potential Health Effects of Crystalline Silica Exposures from Coal Fly Ash: A Literature Review* (EPRI, published March 27, 2006), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001012821 (Abstract)
Rafe, I am with you 100% on the need for coal power. When I have brought coal up in public meetings like civic clubs, senior college short courses etc, the usual pushback is human health. Just yesterday I learned of some published articles on the safety of coal from a human health viewpoint. Not the biased/trash medical studies like Harvard and other, otherwise respected organizations publish. (Not CO2 related) These are publicly available from the Electric Power Research Institute. Links below for you (and others) too keep in your library of references:
Coal combustion and its byproduct, coal fly ash (CFA), have been studied for their impacts on human health, particularly focusing on hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emissions and crystalline silica exposure. 1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) from Coal Combustion: Coal-fired power plants emit various HAPs, which include toxic chemicals regulated due to their potential health risks. Studies have reassessed emissions following the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule implementation. Updated emission inventories and inhalation risk assessments for U.S. coal-fired electric generating units show that, as of the 2017 base year, inhalation risks for both carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic effects are below the U.S. EPA's health thresholds. Specifically, carcinogenic risks are under 1 in a million, and non-cancer hazard indices are below 1, indicating that the inhalation exposure to these HAPs from coal plants is within acceptable risk limits. These assessments use EPA-supported air quality models to evaluate exposure for populations living near power plants, demonstrating that coal-fired power plants' HAP emissions pose limited inhalation health risks under current conditions [1][2][3]. 2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk: Beyond inhalation, multi-pathway assessments consider exposure routes such as ingestion of locally grown crops, soil, water, and fish. Evaluations at selected coal-fired plants incorporating dispersion modeling and fate/transport models over a 30-year period also found that human health risks, including chronic non-cancer and cancer risks, were below EPA risk thresholds. Conservative assumptions in these studies suggest a likely overestimation of risk, reinforcing confidence that actual risks remain low [2]. 3. Crystalline Silica in Coal Fly Ash: Coal fly ash contains varying amounts of crystalline silica, a known respiratory hazard. Occupational exposures, particularly for workers handling ash, depend on coal composition, combustion, emission controls, and work activities. Epidemiological and toxicological literature reviews suggest that most power plant workers are unlikely to experience significant health effects from crystalline silica in CFA without prolonged high exposure. However, data are sparse, and further research is needed to clarify risks, including better exposure measurement methods and distinguishing CFA silica from other sources in ambient air. EPRI plans to enhance morphological methods to better characterize crystalline silica forms in CFA, which may influence bioavailability and health impact assessments [4]. In summary, while coal combustion generates hazardous pollutants and crystalline silica-containing fly ash, current evidence from comprehensive risk assessments indicates that human health risks from inhalation and multi-pathway exposures at U.S. coal-fired power plants are generally below regulatory concern levels. Occupational exposure to crystalline silica in fly ash warrants ongoing study to refine risk understanding and protective measures.
1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emission Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal-Fired El...* (EPRI, published June 8, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013577 (Abstract)
2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk Assessment for Coal-Fired Power Plants* (EPRI, published June 22, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013523 (Abstract)
3. Updated Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emissions Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal...* (EPRI, published December 28, 2009), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001017980 (Abstract)
4. Potential Health Effects of Crystalline Silica Exposures from Coal Fly Ash: A Literature Review* (EPRI, published March 27, 2006), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001012821 (Abstract)