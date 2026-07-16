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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
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Rafe, I am with you 100% on the need for coal power. When I have brought coal up in public meetings like civic clubs, senior college short courses etc, the usual pushback is human health. Just yesterday I learned of some published articles on the safety of coal from a human health viewpoint. Not the biased/trash medical studies like Harvard and other, otherwise respected organizations publish. (Not CO2 related) These are publicly available from the Electric Power Research Institute. Links below for you (and others) too keep in your library of references:

Coal combustion and its byproduct, coal fly ash (CFA), have been studied for their impacts on human health, particularly focusing on hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emissions and crystalline silica exposure. 1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) from Coal Combustion: Coal-fired power plants emit various HAPs, which include toxic chemicals regulated due to their potential health risks. Studies have reassessed emissions following the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule implementation. Updated emission inventories and inhalation risk assessments for U.S. coal-fired electric generating units show that, as of the 2017 base year, inhalation risks for both carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic effects are below the U.S. EPA's health thresholds. Specifically, carcinogenic risks are under 1 in a million, and non-cancer hazard indices are below 1, indicating that the inhalation exposure to these HAPs from coal plants is within acceptable risk limits. These assessments use EPA-supported air quality models to evaluate exposure for populations living near power plants, demonstrating that coal-fired power plants' HAP emissions pose limited inhalation health risks under current conditions [1][2][3]. 2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk: Beyond inhalation, multi-pathway assessments consider exposure routes such as ingestion of locally grown crops, soil, water, and fish. Evaluations at selected coal-fired plants incorporating dispersion modeling and fate/transport models over a 30-year period also found that human health risks, including chronic non-cancer and cancer risks, were below EPA risk thresholds. Conservative assumptions in these studies suggest a likely overestimation of risk, reinforcing confidence that actual risks remain low [2]. 3. Crystalline Silica in Coal Fly Ash: Coal fly ash contains varying amounts of crystalline silica, a known respiratory hazard. Occupational exposures, particularly for workers handling ash, depend on coal composition, combustion, emission controls, and work activities. Epidemiological and toxicological literature reviews suggest that most power plant workers are unlikely to experience significant health effects from crystalline silica in CFA without prolonged high exposure. However, data are sparse, and further research is needed to clarify risks, including better exposure measurement methods and distinguishing CFA silica from other sources in ambient air. EPRI plans to enhance morphological methods to better characterize crystalline silica forms in CFA, which may influence bioavailability and health impact assessments [4]. In summary, while coal combustion generates hazardous pollutants and crystalline silica-containing fly ash, current evidence from comprehensive risk assessments indicates that human health risks from inhalation and multi-pathway exposures at U.S. coal-fired power plants are generally below regulatory concern levels. Occupational exposure to crystalline silica in fly ash warrants ongoing study to refine risk understanding and protective measures.

1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emission Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal-Fired El...* (EPRI, published June 8, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013577 (Abstract)

2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk Assessment for Coal-Fired Power Plants* (EPRI, published June 22, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013523 (Abstract)

3. Updated Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emissions Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal...* (EPRI, published December 28, 2009), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001017980 (Abstract)

4. Potential Health Effects of Crystalline Silica Exposures from Coal Fly Ash: A Literature Review* (EPRI, published March 27, 2006), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001012821 (Abstract)

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
2d

Rafe, I am with you 100% on the need for coal power. When I have brought coal up in public meetings like civic clubs, senior college short courses etc, the usual pushback is human health. Just yesterday I learned of some published articles on the safety of coal from a human health viewpoint. Not the biased/trash medical studies like Harvard and other, otherwise respected organizations publish. (Not CO2 related) These are publicly available from the Electric Power Research Institute. Links below for you (and others) too keep in your library of references:

Coal combustion and its byproduct, coal fly ash (CFA), have been studied for their impacts on human health, particularly focusing on hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emissions and crystalline silica exposure. 1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) from Coal Combustion: Coal-fired power plants emit various HAPs, which include toxic chemicals regulated due to their potential health risks. Studies have reassessed emissions following the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule implementation. Updated emission inventories and inhalation risk assessments for U.S. coal-fired electric generating units show that, as of the 2017 base year, inhalation risks for both carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic effects are below the U.S. EPA's health thresholds. Specifically, carcinogenic risks are under 1 in a million, and non-cancer hazard indices are below 1, indicating that the inhalation exposure to these HAPs from coal plants is within acceptable risk limits. These assessments use EPA-supported air quality models to evaluate exposure for populations living near power plants, demonstrating that coal-fired power plants' HAP emissions pose limited inhalation health risks under current conditions [1][2][3]. 2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk: Beyond inhalation, multi-pathway assessments consider exposure routes such as ingestion of locally grown crops, soil, water, and fish. Evaluations at selected coal-fired plants incorporating dispersion modeling and fate/transport models over a 30-year period also found that human health risks, including chronic non-cancer and cancer risks, were below EPA risk thresholds. Conservative assumptions in these studies suggest a likely overestimation of risk, reinforcing confidence that actual risks remain low [2]. 3. Crystalline Silica in Coal Fly Ash: Coal fly ash contains varying amounts of crystalline silica, a known respiratory hazard. Occupational exposures, particularly for workers handling ash, depend on coal composition, combustion, emission controls, and work activities. Epidemiological and toxicological literature reviews suggest that most power plant workers are unlikely to experience significant health effects from crystalline silica in CFA without prolonged high exposure. However, data are sparse, and further research is needed to clarify risks, including better exposure measurement methods and distinguishing CFA silica from other sources in ambient air. EPRI plans to enhance morphological methods to better characterize crystalline silica forms in CFA, which may influence bioavailability and health impact assessments [4]. In summary, while coal combustion generates hazardous pollutants and crystalline silica-containing fly ash, current evidence from comprehensive risk assessments indicates that human health risks from inhalation and multi-pathway exposures at U.S. coal-fired power plants are generally below regulatory concern levels. Occupational exposure to crystalline silica in fly ash warrants ongoing study to refine risk understanding and protective measures.

1. Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emission Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal-Fired El...* (EPRI, published June 8, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013577 (Abstract)

2. Multi-Pathway Human Health Risk Assessment for Coal-Fired Power Plants* (EPRI, published June 22, 2018), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000003002013523 (Abstract)

3. Updated Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) Emissions Estimates and Inhalation Human Health Risk Assessment for U.S. Coal...* (EPRI, published December 28, 2009), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001017980 (Abstract)

4. Potential Health Effects of Crystalline Silica Exposures from Coal Fly Ash: A Literature Review* (EPRI, published March 27, 2006), https://www.epri.com/research/products/000000000001012821 (Abstract)

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