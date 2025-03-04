Many Australian big business leaders have been performed like “judas sheep,” in recent years, leading the flock to the slaughterhouse.

Too many leaders of industry groups and board members of corporations betrayed the interests of their members and shareholders, and the national interest as well.

They embraced wokeness and pushed or failed to resist a laundry list of destructive, divisive and productivity-sapping progressive causes. You name it - net zero, The Racist Voice, DEI, same-sex marriage, lockdowns, mandatory jabs, union-driven IR reforms.

Jennifer Westacott showed the way during her tenure at the Business Council of Australia. She has moved on to pasture in higher education but her spirit lives on. Last year the BCA announced that it was looking forward to working with the Net Zero Economy Authority “ensuring the transition to net zero creates improved business and employment outcomes across communities.”

Suddenly some of the captains of industry have had a “road to Damascus” experience, call it a “Road to Net Zero” experience. Well, not quite, Paul on the road to Damascus changed from persecuting Christians to leading them. Our current travellers still want to go to Damascus, but not so fast.

Some of the usual suspects have been out and about lately, pleading for a less punishing timetable for the green transition, more realistic or “doable” targets for 2030. Oh but we still want to get to net zero by 2050 of course

This may sound prudent and reasonable but it denies the brutal reality that the transition to wind and solar power won’t happen because it can’t because there are wind droughts and there is no grid-scale storage.

Criminal negligence ruled, or maybe sabotage. The meteorologists never bothered to mention that high pressure systems are associated with low wind speeds and they must have the records to show widespread and prolonged low wind periods. The officials who decided to subsidise and mandate wind power on the grid might have inquired about the wind supply, especially the reliability and continuity of the input, bearing in mind the need to meet demand continuously.

Checking the security of the supply chain would appear to be the most elementary due diligence required before building infrastructure like dams for irrigation, industrial plant and windmills attached to the grid.

Think about it. Would you go farming without checking the rainfall before you purchase the property? The reliability of the wind supply supply for wind farming is as critical as rainfall for growing pasture and crops.

It was the same the world over. The 2021 dunkelflaute in Europe came as a surprise although mariners and millers must have known about low wind spells for centuries.

The result of this negligence allied with the obsessive fear of CO2, has delivered the worst public policy blunder in peacetime history. Trillions have been spent worldwide to get more expensive and less reliable power with massive collateral damage to the planet.

Wake up Australia! Engage some Chinese or South Korean contractors to quickly build some new coal plants at a budget price, possibly halve the price of power and save the forests and farmland!

By the way, people in Australia clearly documented wind droughts over a decade ago but despite the efforts of Jo Nova and the Energy Realists of Australia nobody took enough notice.

