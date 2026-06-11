Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
12h

The essence of the failed net zero mirage, thanks Rafe. About $10 trillion have been spent on wind, solar and batteries,and yet CO2 in the world's atmosphere has climbed inexorably. That's enough moolah to power the US with nuclear, and most of the rest of the world?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
11h

Batteries are batty since they are NOT a source of energy, but a Storage medium. Once depleted, they need to be replenished and the question remains: where does the fresh energy come from?

So the 3-legged stool only has two legs of bamboo and a toothpick.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rafe Champion and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture