From a series in the Australian Spectator Online. They are also posted on Substack.

Think of wind, solar, and batteries as the three legs of a stool supporting the Net Zero transition program.

The solar leg fails every night.

The wind fails during severe wind droughts when there is very little wind over the whole of SE Australia for periods up to three days and nights.

‘What about batteries?

You have got to be joking!

The State and Federal Labor governments of Australia are desperately accelerating the rollout of wind and solar facilities to achieve legislated targets. An undisclosed amount of money, many tens of billions, is being spent on the Federal Capacity Investment Scheme, while the state of NSW has allocated $34bn to a newly created Investment Delivery Authority.

Apparently, nothing has been learned from the failed energy transition in Germany. That was dead in the water in 2018 when an official review revealed that the Energiewende was failing on the three sides of the energy policy triangle; affordability, security, and emission-reduction.

Still, the Germans persisted with major offshore wind developments despite the serious wind droughts or dunkelflautes regularly recorded on oil and gas platforms in the North Sea for 60 years.

Both Britain and Germany bet the farm on North Sea wind, now both of these once-proud industrial nations are rapidly losing their power-intensive industries to China and the US.

Around the Western world, the Net Zero obsession has consumed trillions of dollars and everywhere the results are the same. Power is more expensive and less secure while catastrophic harm is being inflicted on forests and farmlands, with a looming tsunami of toxic junk when the facilities wear out.

In Australia, we don’t have nuclear power or connections to other grids, so we will have to burn coal to obtain cheap and reliable power until nuclear power is on deck in a decade or three. Burn coal or die in the cold and dark!