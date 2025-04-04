The National Information Network (inspired by the NEM) is being rolled out to disseminate information about energy matters that is not being provided by the mainstream media and official sources.

No sensible public debate on energy policy is possible until some basic facts are well-known and widely understood.

Since March 2020 the Energy Realists of Australia have been providing these facts in briefing notes circulated to 800 state and federal politicians, to many journalists and others.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

This information went no further and the aim of the NIN is to get to the grassroots of the community through an extended electronic network.

THE AIM IS TO MOBILIZE AGENTS OF INFLUENCE IN THE COMMUNITY,

TO INFORM THEM AND ACTIVATE THEM TO SPREAD THE WORD

TO ENGAGE WITH LOCAL MEMBERS AND ELECTION CANDIDATES TO ENSURE THAT THEY ARE FULLY INFORMED.

THE IDEA IS TO GENERATE A RISING TIDE OF DISSATISFACTION WITH CURRENT POLICIES AND TO ENSURE THAT THE POLITICIANS REALISE THIS.

KEY POINTS TO CONVEY

WIND DROUGHTS Provide instructions on basic wind-watching and energy literacy using the Aneroid site, AEMO data dashboard and the NemWatch Widget.

THE NEED FOR CONTINUOUS INPUT (NO GAPS IN THE FENCE)

NO GRID-SCALE STORAGE

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Strategies:

Briefing Notes to politicians, continue as before. Follow-up with the local member from local agents to ensure that they have seen the notes. “Irrigation system” to get to the grassroots of the electorate.

The dam or reservoir for the system is the body of information in the notes and supporting material on our website https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

This material will travel through every channel we can find. The big channels are the big lists that reach large numbers of people. ADVANCE AUSTRALIA is the largest, others are IPA, CIS and the Menzies Research Centre.

Smaller channels are people with local groups, especially good independent election candidates front, using the networks and contacts that they form for their campaigns.

The smallest channels are individuals who are prepared to talk to friends and relations with the benefit of our information.

A critically important initiative that we have not managed to get under way is a youth group using social media to get to their own generation.

When talking to individuals about getting involved in this, explain that this is unlike conventional political activism, it does not involve donating money, doorknocking, making a public spectacle of yourself or pushing pieces of paper at people who don’t want them.

Second, we are not trying to change their political allegiance or get their vote.

Third, we are speaking to the condition of people who are upset about their power bills and the threat of blackouts. Unlike the climate realists (and of course we are all climate realists) this does not mean trying to change people’s minds about things that they can’t understand.

First drafted in 2022