The National Information Network (inspired by the NEM) is being rolled out to disseminate information about energy matters that is not being provided by the mainstream media and official sources.
No sensible public debate on energy policy is possible until some basic facts are well-known and widely understood.
Since March 2020 the Energy Realists of Australia have been providing these facts in briefing notes circulated to 800 state and federal politicians, to many journalists and others.
https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes
This information went no further and the aim of the NIN is to get to the grassroots of the community through an extended electronic network.
THE AIM IS TO MOBILIZE AGENTS OF INFLUENCE IN THE COMMUNITY,
TO INFORM THEM AND ACTIVATE THEM TO SPREAD THE WORD
TO ENGAGE WITH LOCAL MEMBERS AND ELECTION CANDIDATES TO ENSURE THAT THEY ARE FULLY INFORMED.
THE IDEA IS TO GENERATE A RISING TIDE OF DISSATISFACTION WITH CURRENT POLICIES AND TO ENSURE THAT THE POLITICIANS REALISE THIS.
KEY POINTS TO CONVEY
WIND DROUGHTS Provide instructions on basic wind-watching and energy literacy using the Aneroid site, AEMO data dashboard and the NemWatch Widget.
THE NEED FOR CONTINUOUS INPUT (NO GAPS IN THE FENCE)
NO GRID-SCALE STORAGE
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
Strategies:
Briefing Notes to politicians, continue as before.
Follow-up with the local member from local agents to ensure that they have seen the notes.
“Irrigation system” to get to the grassroots of the electorate.
The dam or reservoir for the system is the body of information in the notes and supporting material on our website
This material will travel through every channel we can find. The big channels are the big lists that reach large numbers of people. ADVANCE AUSTRALIA is the largest, others are IPA, CIS and the Menzies Research Centre.
Smaller channels are people with local groups, especially good independent election candidates front, using the networks and contacts that they form for their campaigns.
The smallest channels are individuals who are prepared to talk to friends and relations with the benefit of our information.
A critically important initiative that we have not managed to get under way is a youth group using social media to get to their own generation.
When talking to individuals about getting involved in this, explain that this is unlike conventional political activism, it does not involve donating money, doorknocking, making a public spectacle of yourself or pushing pieces of paper at people who don’t want them.
Second, we are not trying to change their political allegiance or get their vote.
Third, we are speaking to the condition of people who are upset about their power bills and the threat of blackouts. Unlike the climate realists (and of course we are all climate realists) this does not mean trying to change people’s minds about things that they can’t understand.
First drafted in 2022
Hello Rafe and Team,
Thank you for working hard to spread "the word", what some of us can only recognise as being (un)common sense. We are a fellow traveller in this shared mission, and urge that you visit our Substack site, the Australian Future Energy Initiative.
You will discover that a debate about unreliable and intermittent renewable energy (whether solar, wind or wave), should really be a non-event, one that is not worth wasting our energy and breath debating. It is 'asynchronous' power generation, which is incompatible with our synchronous electricity system.
Instead, we need to simply state the plain facts: That this form of so-called renewable energy is simply not capable of delivering "Synchronous Base Load Electricity", and never will be.
We absolutely need to present the facts, the inconvenient truths (for some), that there is only one presently available form of CO2-free synchronous base load power generation, and that is nuclear energy.
Most importantly though, we don't want just any form of nuclear energy, we want "sustainable" nuclear energy generation. This quality will not be found with the conventional forms of nuclear energy generation, and we are working towards fully explaining this topic (it is existing technology, after all).
Even more importantly, and for some of us (especially here in Australia), the transition to nuclear energy will not happen easily. For a start, we don't even have education programmes for our citizens or students (at any levels of the education system), and there is a very stupid piece of legacy legislation which bans nuclear energy in Australia (for everything except medical purposes).
So, clearly, we desperately need to retain and maintain our existing forms of synchronous base load power, which can readily produce the cheapest form of base load electricity if we first remove all of the wasted funding provided for renewables, until such time as we do have new and sustainable nuclear power to replace the old.
When you look at the situation with clear lenses, this is a simple and completely practical proposition, which is going to avoid the destruction of our existing energy affordability, security and prosperity.
Why do we allow governments and activists to ignore the facts - facts which are grounded in science and engineering, and have been known and proven for a very long time?
We look forward to supporting you in this quest to assure our future.