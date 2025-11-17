Rafe’s Substack

yueliusd
6d

I was really struck by the clarity and rigor with which Rafe Champion lays out the foundational principles of the liberal order. His commitment to intellectual honesty and his ability to trace how abstract ideals translate into concrete institutions make this not just a theoretical piece, but a deeply practical one. I especially appreciate how he balances normative conviction with a healthy skepticism — he doesn’t just cheerlead for liberalism, he honestly grapples with its tensions and challenges. Overall, it’s a thoughtful, well-argued essay that invites serious reflection on what liberal order means and why it matters

Joshua Barnett
6d

Informative and thought provoking piece; I do fear the ideas are a bit too unintentionally utopian. In them I see the same fatal conceit I see in any of the collectivist philosophies: what about the people who vehemently disagree with the premise?

There are too many different cultures that place emphasis on diametrically opposed values.

In the proselytizers mind, it is their duty to convert you into adopting the same worldview that they hold so dear. Culture matters, and as much as I wholeheartedly agree with all the points re conservativism and socialism sharing a trough and that true liberty involves de Tocqueville's liberal democracy (where the essence of the free deimos is the right to not participate), I can't just ignore our nature as individuals or members of shared moral alliances.

I wish it were not so, but in my half century on this earth, I've yet to see Jews welcomed with open arms into a Palestinian neighborhood or the Chinese Communist Party nominate a devout Marxist of a differing heritage to lead their nation.

