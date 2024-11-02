South Australia led the way in the transition to wind power and proudly blew up their last coal station in 2017.

https://www.energymatters.com.au/renewable-news/coal-fired-power-station-south-australia/

Now they boast that they are living on 100% RE much of the time and closing in on a fully intermittent grid which Wally Westercott thinks we can achieve for the whole NEM.

But practically every night they import coal power from Victoria and we wonder what will happen when Victoria closes their coal plant plants That is their plan although at the moment they are subsidising coal, among other things for the benefit of the Portland smelter.

CAN THAT WORK. CONSIDER THE NUMBERS

The SA base load overnight is between 1200 and 1300 MW.

They have 2,763MW of windpower capacity, that means 830MW at CF 30%.

To reach 1200MW they will need 4000MW of installed capacity but half the time the wind will be weaker and they will need more than 4000. Sometimes the wind will be hardly blowing out all in which case is no amount of feasible overbuilding will generate the power required.

Of course they have gas which is anathema to green zealots and it is also very expensive compared with Victorian coal power.

SA is one of the dwindling number of places where people still have green hydrogen dreams, another is Germany which is not a role model to inspire confidence in the green transition.