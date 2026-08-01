Rafe’s Substack

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
4h

That’s the most sensible thing John Fund has said for a long time.

Of course there were people around Fauci hanging on his celebrity coat tails, Peter Daszak and Francis Collins come to mind. But having read RFK jnr’s book and Peter McCullough and John Leake before Leake went off piste, Fauci was the main driver. Especially in the AIDs scare.

Fauci continued the GoF research after President Obama banned it. About the only worthwhile thing he did.

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