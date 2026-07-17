Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
6h

These two journalists from the Oz are the son I would never read or subscribe to the that newspaper ever again. I mute these gentlemen if they appear on television.

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1 reply by Rafe Champion
Vicki Sanderson's avatar
Vicki Sanderson
3h

Great assessment, Rafe, of leading journalists who have disappointed many readers in failing to read widely about a subject which is highly technical, but which has fundamentals that can be readily understood.

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