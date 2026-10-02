Almost exactly 100 years ago, in France, Julian Benda wrote The Treason of the Intellectuals to challenge the public intellectuals at the time to cease and desist from stoking the violent political passions that were dividing the Republic.

At present, public intellectuals in the quality press have the opportunity to be role models in critical thinking about difficult and divisive issues à la Benda.

Responsible public intellectuals will engage with the signature issues of the time to establish one or more areas of competence where they will have well-informed opinions. They can provide invaluable guidance on those matters because they have access to the best brains in the country to help them explain and clarify scientific and technical matters, facilitating informed public debate.

If they do their homework in their areas of competence, they can be taken seriously when they write about those topics, although on other matters they can only recycle what they regard as reliable opinions offered by other people.

Paul Kelly is a leading public intellectual on the basis of the circulation of The Australian, his books, and the years that he has spent reading, observing and writing about Australian politics. That is his area of competence, as he demonstrated in his appraisal of the prospects for nuclear power.

In The Australian 10/11/2021, he described the idea of conservatives winning an election on a promise of nuclear power as “a grand fantasy” because it will take years to achieve bipartisan support at the federal and state levels. “It would never be established amid an energy policy war between the coalition and labour.”

That was good advice, and the Coalition paid the price for ignoring it.

Contrast that considered opinion with his position on climate change and net zero. Apparently, Paul Kelly accepts that the science is settled in favour of warming alarmism, despite empirical evidence that warming in modern times has been unequivocally beneficial, and we are still below the temperature during the Roman warm period, which was even more favourable for life on Earth.

Similarly, the post-industrial increase in CO2 has been literally life-saving because CO2 levels during the Little Ice Age were barely enough to keep plants alive.

Still, Kelly urges us to make every effort to achieve net zero, even if we can’t do it by 2050. In The Australian, on 6/2/2021, he applauded Morrison’s commitment to net zero and the Paris Agreement, against “blind conservative resistance.”

In my opinion, when public intellectuals aggressively assert views on important and controversial matters outside their areas of expertise, they should warn readers that they have wandered out of their lane. If they haven't checked the facts and consulted well-qualified experts on both sides of the case, they may unwittingly mislead readers.

Climate and energy became signature issues after warming alarmism emerged in the US in the 1980s, and senior journalists have had plenty of time to learn enough to form realistic views on climate and energy policies.

Some have done this, like Terry McCrann, Andrew Bolt, Piers Ackerman and Chris Mitchell. Some politicians have done the same, notably Malcolm Roberts, Craig Kelly, Matt Canavan, Alex Antic, Gerard Rennick and Ralph Babet.

In the street, many others have done the hard yards to achieve robust positions without formal qualifications in climate science, like the Five Dock Climate Realists in Sydney.

Too many commentators and editors have metaphorically shouted “Fire” in the crowded theatre of the climate and energy debate, enabling the unsettled science of climate alarmism to capture the hearts and minds of the people and politicians.

That process was accelerated by publicly funded activists in the ABC, schools, and universities, especially the university-funded site The Conversation, where editorial fiat excludes alternative views.

That unsettled science drove the net-zero crusade around the world, which has wasted trillions of dollars to get more expensive and less reliable power, with massive collateral damage to forests and farmlands.

Read a good book about climate science and learn!

GOOD NEWS! You can read the first two chapters of the book in the free sample that Amazon allows these days. You can also read the first 30 pages of Pink Flower: Growing Up in Mao’s China.