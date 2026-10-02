Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
Oct 4

Anything Paul Kelly writes or says I disregard and ignore. He and Sheridan are he Jason I ended my subscription with the Oz. I mute them if they appear on TV.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture