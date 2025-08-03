It is generally accepted that science is in a bad way, as Richard Horton wrote in his capacity as editor in chief of The Lancet. “Science has taken a turn towards darkness”, citing small sample sizes, invalid analyses, conflicts of interest and obsession with fashionable trends.

A revival of Karl Popper’s ideas would help. Chris Uhlmann pointed out in The Weekend Australian on 1st June that Popper changed the game of science to demand rigorous testing instead of accumulating data and building models to support your position.

His ideas did not get far in the academic community because his rivals in Austria fled to the US to escape from Hitler, and they occupied prestigious chairs while he languished in Christchurch writing the 700-page The Open Society and Its Enemies, while sixteen of his relatives went up in smoke back home.

The philosophical diaspora in the US converted the philosophy of science into a wasteland of sterile probability theory instead of an introduction to the kind of imaginative and critical thinking that drives science at its best. Think of them as “Hitler’s revenge”. Leading scientists, including the Nobel Laureates Einstein, Medawar, Eccles and Monod, saluted Popper’s ideas, but the academic philosophers did not.

His book on political philosophy did not fare any better because he antagonised conservatives with criticism of Plato, and he was put on the banned list by the left because he did a number on Marx.

The wasteland in the philosophy of science was invaded by weeds, starting with Thomas Kuhn’s paradigm theory and then more exotic species when POMO became fashionable. With Popper dismissed, “consensus science” became accepted as “normal” under the influence of Thomas Kuhn’s 1962 blockbuster The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

A historical note: In 1945, Professor Anderson invited Popper to move from Christchurch to Sydney, but with help from Hayek, he went to London instead. Later, Anderson turned against Popper, as did his student David Stove, who practically made a career out of sledging Popper. The otherwise admirable Clive James turned on Popper with a waspish and small-minded dismissal of The Open Society and Its Enemies, “boring and repetitive.”

Moving on from Popper on testing and falsification to the institutional and social aspects of science. Many critics of Popper’s views on testing claim that he didn’t know enough about the history of science and naively ignored the way that falsification is resisted by people who are determined to protect their paradigm.

In fact, Popper was onto this from the beginning, in The Logic of Scientific Discovery, published in German in 1935. Observing the rearguard action by Newtonians resisting Einstein’s innovation, he itemised four “conventionalist stratagems” to “immunise” their position against criticism.

These are (1) ad hoc or “off the cuff” explanations of apparently adverse observations, (2) changing the definition of terms in the system, (3) questioning the results, and (4) casting doubt on the acumen of the critic.

In due course, climate alarmists adopted these tactics. Did they read Popper and get the wrong message? First, they shifted from warming to climate change during “The Pause” after a spike caused by a big El Nino in 1998. When all the dire events that were predicted did not materialize (no more snow, no more polar bears, no more beaches) the caravan moved on to “extreme weather” which also turns out to be no worse than any other time since records have been collected. As for casting doubt on the acumen of critics, nowadays they are simply cancelled by the people who control grants, appointments and publishing.

At a conference in 1965 Thomas Kuhn famously confronted Popper with a challenge to join him in addressing the sociological/psychological aspects of scientific progress. Popper briskly rejected the challenge and missed the opportunity to remind the audience of his own institutional approach to science which he sketched in 1945 in a paper that was reprinted in The Poverty of Historicism (1957.)

Talking about the drivers of scientific and industrial progress, he rejected psychological factors and instead he turned to institutions. In a counter-intuitive move, he considered what could arrest progress. He suggested closing down or subjecting to political control the facilities for research, laboratories, conferences and publication. Ultimately, there would be restrictions on free speech. He did not pursue that program himself and it was left to others, notably the political economist Gordon Tullock.

In the 1950s Popper was horrified by the growing role of government in science, inspired by the example of the Manhattan Project to develop the atom bomb. He feared for the future of Great Science as a result of Big Science in the service of politicians. He saw the danger of too much money chasing too few ideas, the publication explosion (good buried under bad) and the distortion of incentives by the pressure to obtain grants for fashionable and politically “hot” topics.

All of that came about, especially in climate science, when the Clinton/Gore administration presided over a 16-fold increase of funding. The tsunami of funds washed all the way to the shores of the social sciences and the humanities to fund work that has nothing to do with science, carried out by people who knew nothing about science and cared less.

Gordon Tullock (1922-2014) met Popper at a conference in the early 1950s. He was captivated by Popper’s institutional approach which was his own forte as a political economist and put aside the work that became The Politics of Bureaucracy to write The Organization of Enquiry (1966.)

He described what might happen through a particular combination of personal and situational circumstances, starting with the difference between scientists motivated by serious curiosity and others with “induced curiosity.”

Devoted researchers are motivated by intense, often obsessive curiosity to seek the truth, unlike scientists who work nine to five as skilled technicians. Their curiosity is not intrinsic; it is “induced” by the terms of employment, to publish papers and maintain a flow of government grants (publish or perish!)

He sketched a self-perpetuating process which could drive a field of research to produce “superficially impressive but actually easy research projects” which do not advance understanding, like the model-building projects in climate science and other fields.

The peer review process is designed to avert such a decline, but Tullock described how it could be corrupted by reviewers who are associated with the authors either personally or by membership of a school of thought. He speculated that this would almost certainly happen in a field dominated by “induced” researchers with political agendas.

At the end of the slippery slope there is a widespread acceptance of the need to support the right side on the issues of the day, because the principal criterion in judging material for publication will be the position that the work supports.

Tullock wrote, “The concern with reality that unites the sciences may be absent in this area, and the whole thing may be reduced to a pseudo-science like genetics in Lysenko’s Russia”.

Prescient words, published in 1966 when he thought that natural sciences were in good shape, unlike parts of economics, which informed his pessimistic scenario.

Are we there yet?

And what is to be done? Tullock’s book attracted no attention and had no discernible impact on the world of science.

Reviving Popper’s ideas in university courses and in high schools could have a seismic impact, but the immediate prospect is dismal. Fortunately, there is a weapon at hand to pursue the same result, starting at the bottom with working scientists rather than at the top in the philosophy of science. It is a book by Armstrong and Green, The Scientific Method: A Guide to Finding Useful Knowledge.

They begin with a survey of the problems that afflict science at present and they end with practical suggestions for improvement that can be taken up by the range of stakeholders in the scientific enterprise. There are chapters on assessing the quality of scientific practice, the problem of advocacy, concerns with the effectiveness of peer review and the complications that arise with government funding. The positive suggestions are offered to university managers, journal editors, governments, courts, the media, and interested individuals.

It is informed by two long careers in research, it is well written and it speaks to our condition.

It was reviewed in Quadrant online.