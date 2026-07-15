Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
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The purpose of a GovCo system is what it does.

The Lab-Lib-Grn-Nat UNiparty climate and energy policies have left us on the verge of economic and societal collapse.

As they were designed to do.

The UNiparty are not working for you; they're taking their orders from foreigners who gloat about depopulation.

We have parliaments full of traitors...

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