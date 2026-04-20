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Debra Yuille's avatar
Debra Yuille
6h

Great Idea in principle!! If our society operated as it did 60+ years ago.

Unfortunately in practice the Military is Woke, the factories closed and the peasants are us and I for one don't want public servants and bureaucrats (even if the term 'former' is applied) anywhere near me.

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Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
4h

Sorry, Rafe, the evidence is clear: Over the past century, we have learn’t nothing from or about the Chinese leadership, and it’s already too late for us to start.

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