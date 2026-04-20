Stagflation is looming, but the economy could be turned around very quickly with the right policy.

We can learn from the Chinese Cultural Revolution, when tens of millions of young people were sent out from schools and universities to learn from the soldiers for a period of military service, followed by learning from the workers by experience in factories, and finally they were sent to the countryside for the rest of their lives to learn from the peasants.

In our case, we would send out all of those public servants and bureaucrats working in the climate change and net zero industry and the agencies that it funds.

For more information, read Pink Flower: Growing up in Mao’s China by Amy Li.