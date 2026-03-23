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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
3d

Whilst I recognise the importance of this discussion, I wonder if I'm equal to the intellectual pressure of the conversation (Don Alhambra del Bolero, The Gondoliers, Gilbert & Sullivan).

As I read this essay, I noticed a slide away from recognising any spiritual input via the Christian church. B A Santamaria, as a channel for input of Christian values, was mentioned and then dismissed. Thus, to my mind, the aim expressed in the introduction was not fulfilled.

Have the liberals and the conservatives forgotten the place of the individual in their pursuit of the institutional "levers of power"? And to that extent, have both groups fallen into the marxist-socialist trap of defining everything in terms of political and institutional power?

I hope it's just that I have missed something by reading on my small-screen phone, but I'm concerned that the political apparatus becomes the supreme governing authority over all of life, thus sidelining the Christian faith within Western civilization as the repository and guardian of truth, eliminating any religious aspects of life, and negating the critical idea of limited government.

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
6h

You lost me at Sheridan, sorry.

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