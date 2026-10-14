The United States has more generating capacity than ever, but lately power output hasn't grown at the same rate, if at all.

This is explained by these FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) statistics.

NEWS: FERC: Renewables made up 88% of new US power generating capacity in 2025

(Electrek)

The winner: Utility-scale solar (around 26 GW) made up 73% of new capacity last year, according to freshly released FERC data. In fact, the sun’s rays have ranked as the top new capacity source for 28 straight months. And total utility-scale solar capacity (164.5 GW) beats the individual capacities of wind, nuclear, and hydro.

Looking ahead: FERC projects another 86 GW of solar capacity over the next three years, while coal may shed nearly 41 GW over that period. If the forecast holds, utility-scale renewables would exceed 40% of total US generating capacity by Jan. 2029.

Wow, shedding 41GW of coal capacity and unreliable energy rising to 40% of total generating capacity! What could go wrong?

Why would you want to load the system with capacity that delivers nothing when it is most needed, as demonstrated in Texas during the storm in January?

Texas is the canary in the coal mine. Texas is a red state, but the lawmakers have been nobbled by the RE lobbies and they are captivated by the mirage of cheap wind and solar power.

Lars Schernikau and William Smith have explained that wind and solar power can only survive as parasites on the more efficient conventional generators.

They are a net drain on the energy economy of the world, not to mention their catastrophic environmental impact.