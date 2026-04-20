Vale Tom Quirk — a great mind and a true gentleman.

Tom Quirk was one of the first to show one of the biggest flaws with the Australian wind turbine fleet, was that rather than randomly not working, they will all stop working together across several states of Australia.

His work with Paul Miskelly was years ahead of anyone else. If only the nation had listened more carefully to Tom and Paul, we could have saved a few hundred billion dollars or more. [Ed. Don’t forget Anton Lang as well.]

Tom did some very original work showing that phytoplankton are a much bigger source and sink of CO2 than most people realize.

He also showed that temperatures in Melbourne were largely flat for 150 years from 1855 to 1995 before the BOM changed the site. He queried Bureau of Meteorology adjustments with criticism that is still relevant today.

THANK YOU JO NOVA!

PUT HER GREAT BLOG ON YOUR LIST OF FAVOURITES!