Why are we worried about warming and CO2?

Throughout recorded history, the warm times were good times, and in the cold times life ife was nasty, brutish and short..

The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period which was the best time for humans and other living things.

If we are lucky, we might get two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.

Fear of warming and plant food is driving the greatest misallocation of resources ever, with trillions spent on the worldwide net-zero crusade, and we have got more expensive power, with blackouts looming and ongoing wreckage of forests and farmlands.

Read a good book on climate science and you will welcome both warming and increasing plant food in the air. It is greening the planet and lifting farm production!

You can trust me, I am a scientist!

Read a generous sample free of charge on the Amazon site and the same applies to the other books on the list.

Go to the second page of the list to see Pink Flower: Growing Up in Mao’s China.