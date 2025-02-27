You have to feel sorry for Prof Gordon Hughes, what can you say to these people?

You could say that trillions have been spent worldwide on the attempt to transition from conventional power and all we have got is more expensive and less reliable power with massive damage to the environment.

When the government has plans to install nine times as many windmills to increase the supply of wind power, how do you explain that when there is next to no wind during serious wind droughts, (Dunkelflautes) you don’t get a useful increase in windpower generation because two or five or even ten times next to nothing is still next to nothing.

We could ask why nobody check the reliability of the wind supply before spending all of those trillions? Why did the meteorologists failed to issue wind drought warnings? Why did they not tell people and politicians that the high pressure systems they show every day on the weather maps are associated with low wind speeds which on occasion extend across continental or subcontinental areas for days or even weeks.

Sailors at sea and millers on land must have known about low wind periods for centuries.

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/The_endless_wind_drought_crippling_renewables___The_Spectator_Australia.pdf

We really have to talk about wind droughts.

https://open.substack.com/pub/rafechampion/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts