Now it is 78%. From time to time, the Net Zero universe is alive with the sounds of jubilation as the penetration of unreliable energy into the grid reaches a new record, usually on the weekend.

These celebrations are premature because they are looking at the world through the wrong end of the telescope. Look at the low points of wind and solar penetration to see if we are really making progress towards a coal-free grid. A chain is only as strong as the weakest link and wind droughts, especially nocturnal droughts, are the weak links in the wind and solar chain. Like the lowest point of a fence, or a dam, or a flood levee.

Everyone understands the way it works with fences, dams, and chains, so why is it so hard to explain in the context of the wind and solar power supply? This is the picture that tells the real story.

The tallest bars in the chart show the ever-increasing total amount of capacity of the windmills. Below that are green bars that represent the maximum delivery for each month. The zigzagging red line across the chart is the average capacity factor for each month and it is in the vicinity of 30 per cent.

The bottom line indicates the lowest point for the month. All of the increases in the installed capacity and average delivery have barely moved the line at the bottom.

The official meteorologists didn’t say anything about wind droughts, and it was left to independent Australian wind-watchers, Anton Lang and the Paul Miskelly team, to find them in the continuous record of wind power generation kept by the Market Operator (AEMO). Jo Nova’s blog provided a platform for their findings but not enough people noticed to effectively raise an alarm.

Then in 2021, Europe metaphorically tripped over the Dunkelflaute (still and dark periods) when the British wind fleet delivered virtually no power in the month of June. That spiked the price of power well before the war in Ukraine.

At that moment, wind droughts emerged as an existential threat to the continuous flow of electricity, which is the lifeblood of modern civilisation.

The politicians and their advisers compounded the meteorologists' negligence when they didn’t check the supply of wind before they set in train policies to subsidise and mandate intermittent wind and solar power that have cost trillions of dollars and made electricity more expensive and less reliable.

The vagaries of the wind supply are now getting some press coverage, but ask a roomful of people if they have heard about wind droughts and see the number of blank faces and raised eyebrows!

On the dark side, in the parallel climate and energy universe, people expect wind droughts to be handled by big batteries and synchronous condensers. Counter-arguments to the wind and solar enthusiasts have been mounted with a lot of heavy-duty quantitative analysis, but the power and the beauty of the work on wind droughts by Miskelly and Lang has been lost in technical details instead of being used to explain why wind power should never have been allowed to corrupt and destabilise the grid.

Use the Aneroid Energy site, established by Andrew Miskelly, to follow in the steps of the pioneers and look at the continuous record of wind power generation from 2009! Look at the frequency and duration of severe droughts across the whole NEM and calculate the amount of storage required to cover the worst cases in June 2017 (four days), June 2020 (three days), August 2023 (two days), and May 2024 (two days.)

Several academic teams have used extremely sophisticated methods and gigantic data sets to discover, to their satisfaction, that we can probably get rid of coal in a decade or two at a modest cost. These studies have recently been deconstructed [updating this post in 2026].

The Energy Realists of Australia have done the job on the back of an envelope. Consider a long winter night of 16 hours with no useful solar input to serve the base load of 20 GW. Eliminate coal, and gas as well (too expensive outside the peaks at dinnertime and breakfast), allow four or five GW of hydro (can’t ramp up further for fear of draining the dams) and one GW of wind.

That calls for some 300 GWh of storage for a single night and four times as much for the worst case where the drought persisted for four days and nights. Cost that at $350 K per GWh for battery storage, or maybe half a billion per GWh to allow for land, additional wiring and installation costs. Consider that the demand for power is expected to double by 2050. Do the arithmetic and run it past Treasury for comment.

Refine the calculation by all means, but how much more needs to be done to demonstrate that the road to Net Zero based on wind and solar power is a dead end?