What if all the things that people have been told about global warming and climate change are false?

Can you imagine that the Net Zero Program is the biggest policy blunder ever?

Did you know that trillions of dollars have been spent to transition to wind and solar power and we have got more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic damage to farmlands and forests?

Well, if you are worried about “global boiling” and more plant food in the air, just read a good book about climate science and relax.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Throughout recorded history, the good times were warm. In the coldest times, lives were nasty, brutish and short.

Warming since the Little Ice Age has been wonderful, and we are still probably a degree or three short of the best times for life on Earth during the Roman and Medieval Warm Periods.

If we are lucky, we may get two or three more degrees of warming before we reach the tipping point and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.

AS FOR RUNNING ON WIND AND SOLAR, THEY AIN’T CAPACITY ON WINDLESS NIGHTS!