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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
5h

Whaddaya mean "if"?

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
4h

Not sure I ever worried about global warming. It has always seemed so ridiculous to me. As If we have have any control over the weather or climate trends. I am a Christian so believe God has all that in hand and is in control of His world.

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