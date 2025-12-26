All-out Effort to “Cut the Wheat”

The wheat ripened at the hottest time of the year, in July. This was a very anxious time because the whole crop could be lost if a storm struck during the final ripening period. Summer storms were likely and the harvest had to begin immediately when the wheat was fully ripe and the grain had to be in the barn as quickly as possible.

The villagers called this “Seizing food from the mouth of the dragon”. All of the work to plant and nurture the wheat would be wasted if the crop was lost and the villagers could starve in the winter. Even when all the crop was safely gathered, there was not always enough to stave off some hungry days.

Everyone in the village had to “seize the food” and even the local government officials joined the peasants in the fields in the annual race against the weather.

Old Lang was the most experienced forecaster and he was rarely wrong. When he pronounced “There will be a storm in six days,” it meant we had five days to get the harvest in. Work started at first light, so we had to be in bed early. Long before dawn the silvery bell rang from the top of the big elm tree but it did not wake me. I was roused by banging on our door and a loud voice, “Qi-lerrr, xiadi-lerrr, get up, time to work.” I shook Ximi awake. More banging at the door, “Time to work! Time to work” until Ximi shouted at the top of her powerful voice, “Okay, coming!”

Villagers were banging on other doors. It was dark and cold. I put on a second shirt, found my sickle in the dark and stumbled out into the gloom to follow the line of figures making their way to the field. Everyone was carrying two or more sickles. We walked for more than half an hour and I was half-asleep most of the way. At last the dim figure in front of me stopped and we sat down on the bare edge of the field. A black figure handed me a hot bowl and a pair of chopsticks, “Be careful. Don’t get burned.” It was a big bowl of congee. The aroma was delicious and I was very careful to hold the bowl close to my mouth to enjoy it sip by sip.

Two families made congee every morning. The brigade supplied the millet and wheat and the families competed to make the congee especially tasty by adding beans and other kinds of grain. It was such a challenge that many people prepared for it long before the harvest season. The cooking called for great skill because different ingredients needed different times to cook. The best cooks could make all the ingredients blend into a stew of the right consistency and you could still taste the individual grain flavours. The congee was fresh, soft and thick.

The cooks had to start very early so the men in the family could deliver the congee to the fields before sunrise in wooden buckets wrapped in cotton blankets.

We ate in the dark and I could hear the sounds of bowls and chopsticks around me. Then the empty bowls were collected we were ready to start work as soon as there was enough light to see the rows of wheat. Each person cut two rows of wheat. At first I had no idea how to use the sickle effectively because nobody showed me what to do. The villagers grew up seeing the harvest from the time they could walk and they must have thought that everyone knew how to use a sickle. Besides, we started work in the dark so I didn’t have a good look at a harvester before I made my first attempts to cut the tough and resilient stalks. On all sides there was the sound of sickles slicing through the straw, “Sha, Sha, Sha …” leaving me farther and farther behind. It was like the thinning of the seedlings all over again as the skillful harvesters left the wheat lying in neat parallel lines behind them.

Holding a bunch of wheat plants with my left hand I swung my sickle to cut the stems just above the ground. I was too slow and when I tried to go faster, I missed the spot. A feeling of useless and helplessness surged to my throat. My shirt was soon soaked with sweat. Just as Gaixu and Huago had helped me in the cotton fields, the men next to me cut my rows so I would not be left behind. A warm current brought tears to my eyes. I wiped them off quickly. Ximi was far ahead competing with Duwa, a 14-year-old boy.

My right arm was aching so badly I decided to use my left hand. But the sickle was designed for the right hand and it drove into my right shin. I whimpered and almost fell over with the pain. Blood gushed out of my leg. Old Lang heard my cry and rushed over. “Lucky it’s on your shin not on your face,” he soothed — and sprinkled some fine earth onto the wound. I was shocked but did not protest as the blood dripped onto the ground. He applied more soil then pressed the wound with the heel of his hand, then more soil, more pressure, until the bleeding stopped.

He kept me with him to tie sheaves, following my gentlemen teachers who were working along the lines collecting the wheat into piles. He showed me how to twist two handfuls of wheat to make a “rope”, lay the “rope” next to a pile, put one foot on the knot, pick up the pile of wheat and place it on the “rope”, grasp the two ends and use the elbows and left knee to compact the pile, then twist the two ends together into a knot and the sheaf was done. It took ten seconds and looked easy.

I tried to copy him. I twisted the heads of wheat into a rope, stepped on it and piled wheat on top but the moment I removed my foot, the rope loosened. When I gave it another twist, the straw rope either broke or was too short to hold the pile. Old Lang had moved on. Eventually I managed to tie a sheaf successfully but it was only half the size of Old Lang’s.

My two gentlemen teachers were doing their best and working hard to collect the wheat into piles but they were not fast enough to keep ahead of Old Lang. I took too long to tie sheaves so I started helping them. My leg hurt and I worried about infection but I kept quiet because I knew how hard the villagers were working.

Finally it was time for lunch after seven hours of back-breaking toil. We gathered in the shade of two big trees as huge buckets of noodle soup arrived. The wives filled their husbands’ bowls before sitting down to eat the soup and share the buns they brought with them.

Ximi and I sat with the girls. How we enjoyed the delicious soup! Our field was next to Junhe Village and we waved to our school friend Li Pin, who worked there. Some of the women worked on their sewing while I rested my head on a big tree root and fell asleep. The sun shone through the leaves and the soft yellow earth was warm and comfortable.

I woke up with a start to find everyone was back at work. Not far away under the shade Erji the toilet cleaner was sharpening a sickle on a whetstone. Dozens more were piled next to him because everyone had at least two sickles and they needed constant sharpening. It was a highly skilled task and Erji was so accomplished that he serviced the whole brigade. I jumped up to run back to the field but Erji waved his hand to stop me. “Chu, Chu, Churon wants you to ...” He finished the sentence by handing me a sickle and pointing to a whetstone. Before I could say anything he squatted down and got on with his work.

Erji’s Story

Erji was born with brain damage. His parents died early and he grew up in the care of his older brother Jida, the animal keeper. He grew up like a little animal, fed but left alone most of the time. He never learned to speak normally although he did learn to repeat what people said to him. He was stout and strong, clean-shaven, with his narrow eyes always cast to the ground. He worked tirelessly collecting the toilet waste for our brigade. He placed the waste in manure pits and spread earth over to compost it, layer by layer until the pit was full. After a few months it matured into fertilizer. He was in charge of the whole process and he could tell when it was time to spread it on the fields. The ancient practice maintained the fertility of the fields by returning the nutrients that were taken away in the harvest. He was the only villager who did not take time off work during the Chinese New Year.

I heard a well-known story about the time his brother Jida took Erji to Chedian on a busy market day. The little restaurant was the most popular spot in the narrow street among the stalls selling eggs, tools, home-made cloth and household goods. Patrons sat on stools at short tables in front of the restaurant and spent a few cents for a bowl of bean curd soup as a treat.

Jida sat his brother Erji next to him and ordered two bowls. While Jida went to talk with friends Erji ate his own bowl of soup. Seeing Jida was not there, Erji ate his bowl as well and sat waiting. The attendant came over and asked, “One more bowl?” Erji echoed, “One more bowl.” When the attendant returned and said to Erji, “Money!” Erji echoed “Money”! The attendant said, “You have to pay money!” as he grabbing Erji’s shirt. “You pay money!” repeated Erji, grabbing the attendant’s collar. People from the village rushed to the rescue of the young attendant as Erji’s strong hands almost suffocated him. A crowd gathered around and Jida came back just in time to save the situation.

The villagers regarded this as a huge joke but I could not help thinking of him as a potentially dangerous animal. He did not know his own strength and his big rough hands might have strangled the attendant. Now I was alone with him.

The blade of a sickle was long and curved. Erji damped the whetstone and moved the blade back and forth across it. I observed for a while and then copied him. He glanced up from his work to check my hands, then held out his middle and index fingers to tell me that I should use these two fingers instead of the thumb to control the blade. He wordlessly corrected me from time to time. His hands said, “Left hand on the handle lower, too low, higher, yes.” “Don’t push too hard.” “Relax your arms.” He was gentle and sensitive. I was amazed that he could explain what to do without saying a word.

When I finished two sickles he tested them with his thumb and handed them back to me to copy the test. He sharpened them a little more and let me test them again. I could feel the difference. He gave me a third sickle and this time he held my hands as I worked the blade on the stone. His strong leathery hands ever so slightly adjusted the angle as the blade went back and forth, pushing, testing, more here, less there. After about a dozen sickles he let me sharpen two by myself. Erji tested them and made no adjustments. He turned away without even looking at me and went off with a sickle in each hand and two in his belt. He seemed to be melting into the golden color of the sheaves. What a strange person! While all this time he never once looked into my eyes and we did not exchange a word.

In the distance villagers were loading the carts with sheaves. The man on the ground threw a sheaf to the man on top who deftly caught it and quickly arranged it in time to catch the next one. The horse pulled one cart and the mule pulled the other. The carts went off to the village, piled high with sheaves, each load looking like a little golden hill.

Left alone, I set to work with about 20 sickles. Every one was different, some were heavier, some were old with thin narrow blades and smooth dark brown handles. Some blades were chipped. Each blade had its own personality and I tried to work out who owned it. Gaixu appeared and helped me to carry the sickles to the next plot. During a short water break the workers collected their newly sharpened tools. Headman Churon tested his blade, “Good, very good!”

Old Lang said proudly, “I knew she would do an excellent job. She is a quick learner, patient and careful.”

“Erji is a good teacher. He taught me well.” I said.

People laughed and looked around. “Erji, where are you? Erji, Amei says you are a good teacher! Did you hear her?” Erji’s face brightened up. He gave a big shy smile that nobody had ever seen before.

Praise for Erji was such an exciting novelty that the villagers kept repeating my words to Erji all afternoon and for many days afterwards. Erji changed from that day and people suddenly seemed to be aware of his existence. Beneath the weight of the shoulder pole bent with the buckets of waste his steps seemed lighter. Smiles appeared on his face and he even started to say “Good day” to people.

The End of Day One

For the rest of the day I worked with my gentlemen teachers and the three of us managed to supply enough piles of wheat to keep Old Lang busy. I also managed to tie a sheaf now and then. Old Lang smiled, “Take it easy! How is your leg?” He must have noticed that I was a bit lame as I ran about in the field. I was touched.

The wound was dark brown and still open, but it was dry. It hurt when I used my leg to pack the sheaves. “A lot better,” I lied. “It’s healing.”

Headman Churon came over to have a look. “Take it easy. One bite of food wouldn’t make one fat”– meaning “Rome wasn’t built in a day”. Then he sent the two old gentlemen home. Watching their figures receding in the distance, he said, “Good men. They never complain. It shouldn’t be their job.”

The sun slowly set and the light softened. The first field had been cut and it was dotted with golden bundles, all the same size and evenly spaced in long rows making a grid like a gigantic golden chessboard under the darkening blue sky. It was spectacular! The sun disappeared below the horizon and the colour of the sky seemed to become more intense, rapidly changing through gold, orange and pink to grey. Then suddenly it was dark.

The cutting stopped and the women hastened home to cook. Young girls laughed and chased each other as they followed. Then came the men and the boys, each with one or two sheaves on his back.

The carts worked on into the night, hung with lanterns. The best workers kept going until all the sheaves were cleared from the fields and the precious grain was safely stacked under water-proof covers near the threshing barn.

On the way home I said to Ximi, “I admire you for cutting wheat all day!”

She laughed loudly. “Duwa looked down on me! Several times I wanted to beat him up! But I didn’t because he is small.”

I smiled. “He’ll be scared to death if you try.”

Back home I gratefully drank a bowl of cold water and threw myself face-down on the bed thinking about a wash and a quick walk to Guer’ma for dinner. Then in my dream Huago came with a bowl of hot noodle soup and a steamed bun. I slept like a log till a loud knock on the door woke me in the morning.

Five Long Days

For five long days we followed the same routine, sweating like the horse and the mule. I did not collapse and my wound did not get infected. I didn’t even notice when the big scab of earth and blood fell off leaving a pinkish scar that is still visible today. I even learned to cut the wheat low to the ground though I was never as fast as the others.

I played my part by sharpening the sickles for the brigade so they could all work faster. This was an important contribution and I was praised for it. My heart swelled with pride and gratitude. I imagined Sanjie and my mother watching and smiling. At the start of the harvest my soft hands blistered but after the blisters burst and then healed my hands were tougher.

As if to prove that Old Lang’s weather forecast was accurate, the heavens opened on the seventh day. I was so relieved to spend most of the day sleeping comfortably inside, excited by the rumble of the thunder and soothed by the hissing rain on the roof.

After surviving five days of back-breaking work for 14 hours a day all the other jobs felt easier.

Now the wheat had to be threshed to separate the grain and the straw. This was done in the traditional way on the threshing floor, a rectangular space about the size of a tennis court.

Threshing and Gleaning

Under the burning sun a horse, sometimes followed by a mule, dragged a stone roller over the wheat. A peasant walked behind the roller and stirred the straw with a long wooden fork, followed by two helpers who collected the grain and the chaff with a broom and a big wooden dustpan. The straw was spread out to be rolled again and again until by the third cycle all the grains were separated out. In a corner of the threshing floor two people threw the mixture into the air with spades while a pedal-driven fan blew away the chaff as the grain fell to the floor.

The grain was sieved in preparation for the distribution and the straw was stored in barns. Some of the wheat went to the government and the rest was allocated to each family as a food ration for the next year. The government supplied 50-kilogram bags to collect the tax. The peasants carefully weighted the bags on a traditional wood bar scale. The grain for the families was allocated with a 15-kilogram wooden container called a dou, a device used since the Han dynasty or even earlier.

Everything was recorded under the supervision of government officials. A clerk cadre from the county administration visited each plot of land before the harvest to estimate the tax to be paid. The difference between the estimate and the actual harvest was adjusted in the following year; if too much tax was paid the amount would be deducted the next year and if too little had been paid the shortfall had to be made up.

The family allocations were calculated in two parts. Half was per head with different amounts for children aged one to 14 years and adults. The other half was calculated on the basis of daily points earned by each worker. The top score was 10. I earned six, more capable girls earned seven, boys and men earned eight or nine and the very best workers earned 10. Children could earn one to five points depending on their contribution.

It was a good year. A family of four received about 750 kilograms of grain to be stored in bags and urns at home. Surprisingly, there were no rats in our area, which meant no waste. Guer’ma collected and stored our ration.

While the men did the threshing the women moved on to the cotton fields. And then, after tending cotton all day, we had another important job to do before sunset, picking up ears of wheat left in the fields. We were gleaners! At first I could not detect ears partly hidden in the stubble but I soon learned and it was surprising how much we found, ear by ear. Some families collected several kilos before a field was picked clean. We worked until it was quite dark and the enthusiasm and persistence of the others made it impossible for me to go home early. Every ear belonged to the person who picked it up and this was neither rationed nor taxed!

Every day I gave my small harvest to Guer’ma. She was so grateful and I was too embarrassed to say it was only fair after all she did for us so I just said, “I would give them to my mother if she was here.”

It was only later that I realized how important the gleaning was for her and for any big family with many mouths to feed or a widow without workers in the house earning points. Guer’ma was a widow with four daughters and without the extra few kilos of grain collected by the gleaners the family might go hungry in the winter. In contrast, smaller families that were not short of food could occasionally put eggs or bean curd on the table.

All the children and elders were searching like hawks pursuing their prey until the field was so clean that not even a bird would find a fugitive ear of wheat.

When I was very young I learned a poem by Li Shen that parents recited to teach children to value every morsel of food. Waste not, want not, as the saying goes in the West.

Working in fields under burning sun,

Sweat dripping on the crops like rain.

Do you know the food on your plate,

Is hard earned for every grain?

Now I knew that the poem was no exaggeration.

When we went back to work in the cotton fields I had time for reading again.

THE BOOK CAN BE FOUND IN THIS LIST OF AMAZON BOOKS