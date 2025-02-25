https://www.linkedin.com/posts/david-leitch-b18a7624_no-one-chart-can-summarise-the-subtleties-activity-7299592019822157824-4uXe

I think there is a more important question: when will there be enough capacity from wind, solar and storage to get through long windless winter nights without the need for 100% backup from conventional power?

The net zero program, based on wind and solar power, was launched without any check on the reliability of the wind supply. Continuity of the wind supply is critical overnight because it is all up to wind and storage to get through the nights while the sun is off duty.

How did this happen?

