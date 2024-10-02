The transition to unreliable wind and solar power has hit the wall due to wind droughts and lack of grid-scale storage. In SE Australia if we lose one more coal station we will be in a very nasty place which explains why Victoria and NSW are prepared spend public money to keep the coal fires burning.



See what happens when subsidised and mandated wind and solar drive out coal to a tipping point where the lights will flicker every night when the wind is low!



https://lnkd.in/guQQZRZS



Britain, Germany and South Australia have passed the tipping point and entered a red zone, keeping the lights on precariously with imports and deindustrialization to reduce demand.



This is the wind drought story, starring the Australians who blew the whistle but have been ignored.

https://lnkd.in/g2EqgwdK



The meteorologists and energy policy planners in Europe missed the Dunkelflautes that must have been known to mariners and millers for centuries!

https://lnkd.in/gMgJ3XF5