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Bob Aughton's avatar
Bob Aughton
11h

While I had no personal involvement, I recall that around 50 years ago, a feasibility study looked into a potential pumped hydro scheme with Talbingo as lower and Tantangara as upper storage reservoir, basically the Snowy 2.0 concept. That study found it to be impractical primarily due to the length of tunneling required and the difficult geology involved.

Victoria once had a healthy power system based on an appropriate capacity mix of base load brown coal, plus Victorian and Snowy hydro. The Victorian system continued to provide reliable, low cost (declining in CPI adjusted terms) power up until ideology supplanted rational engineering in the early 2000s.

One of the characteristics of base load brown coal boilers is that combustion stability is easiest to maintain when operated at full or near full load. This characteristic was exploited at times of low system load such as late night and early morning when, rather than taking generators offline, genuinely cheap excess power was used for applications such as hot water heating and pumping water from Lake Jindabyne for use in the Murray generators of the original Snowy Scheme. I would question whether a predominantly wind and solar generation system will have sufficient surplus generation for the timely recharging of Snowy 2.0 (Tantangara).

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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
13hEdited

If they succeed in getting rid of all coal fired generation, is there enough gas and batteries and whatever else to pick up the slack?

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