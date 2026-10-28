THE IMMEDIATE ISSUE: THE CAPACITY OF SNOWY 2.0.

Following this post on the project, I asked Gemini whether critical commentators are reporting the most fundamental failure of the scheme.

The feedback from Gemini enabled a more focused analysis. Please bear in mind that this work comes from the voluntary services of The Energy Realists of Australia and we do not have the benefit of hundreds of professionals employed in AEMO, the Climate Change Department and the other dozens of agencies including CSIRO that are supposed to be planning the net zero program.

Please note that the website for the Energy Realists will soon be taken down, and the invaluable content can be found on Substack.

THE QUESTION TO GEMINI

HAVE THE PRESS AND MEDIA PICKED UP THE WORST FAILURE OF THE SNOWY 2.0 PUMPED HYDRO SCHEME - THAT IS, AFTER CONSIDERING THE WASTE OF A THIRD OF THE POWER PROVIDED TO THE STORE, THERE IS NOT ENOUGH TO SUPPORT A SINGLE LOW-WIND NIGHT [FOR THE WHOLE NEM] WHEN THERE IS LITTLE OR NO COAL POWER AVAILABLE.

At the end of a lot of calculations, Gemini concluded

Where the Premise Is Accurate

If the premise means instantaneous power output: Snowy 2.0 cannot replace the entire retiring coal fleet on its own during a low-wind night. The NEM often relies on 10,000 to 15,000 MW of baseload or thermal generation overnight. Because Snowy 2.0 caps out at 2,200 MW, it covers only a fraction (roughly 10–15%) of the grid’s instantaneous power requirement.

Where the Premise Is Inaccurate

Snowy 2.0 is designed as a deep “insurance” reservoir to sustain prolonged seasonal droughts rather than provide the bulk instantaneous wattage needed to power the entire eastern seaboard alone. That total power gap is intended to be shared across batteries, gas peakers, other regional hydro, and distributed transmission interconnectors.

MY CONCLUSION

I should have led with the proposition that Gemini conceded. Snowy 2.0 caps out at 2,200 MW and my point is that the overnight base load is near 20,000 MW.

It is short by a factor of ten, regardless of the amount of water available in the upper chamber.

How much flow can be provided by the batteries, gas peakers, other regional hydro, and distributed transmission interconnectors nominated by Gemini?

First, the batteries. “In South-East Australia operational battery capacity combines roughly 7 GW to 7.5 GW of big (utility-scale) batteries and approximately 2.4 GW of household/small-scale batteries.”

7.5 GW of big batteries looks good, but most have less than 4 hours of duration, and the night lasts (say) 16 hours or more.

Gas peakers. How long can we afford to run on gas, assuming there is enough available? We tried that once, and the price went through the roof; the Government introduced a price cap, and exploration for future gas supplies virtually stopped.

Other regional hydro. Hydro provides 7% to 8% of the power in the NEM

Distributed transmission interconnectors. Is this power from North Queensland where they might have some wind while the rest of the NEM is in drought? Contemplate the transmission lines required to carry a flow of (say) 12 GW for thousands of km to NSW and Victoria. The biggest interstate connector at present is less than a GW.

So the point stands: it is not just a colossal failure of project management; it was never going to do the job that is required. How did both the major political parties manage to convince themselves that it is pivotal to the success of the suicidal net zero program?

THE SABOTAGE IN THE SUB-HEADING REFERS TO THE METEOROLOGISTS AND THE WMO who didn’t bother to warn anyone about wind droughts. They must have found them because the First IPCC Assessment Report recommended a survey of the wind power resources of the world.

They must have discovered that wind and solar ain’t real capacity.